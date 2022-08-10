Trending
Aug. 10, 2022 / 2:13 AM

1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township.

The total number of casualties was unclear but authorities said five people were seriously injured.

Police said preliminary information indicates the bus with 20 on board drove off the road onto the entrance ramp of the service area where it flipped onto its side.

The cause of the crash was unknown but police said a pickup truck was involved.

"The outer roadway remains closed for the accident investigation," New Jersey State Police said.

Megabus company spokesman Dan Rodriguez told NJ Advance Media that the double-decker vehicle with 19 passengers and one driver on board was headed to Philadelphia from New York when the crash occurred.

The Woodbridge Township Professional Firefighters Association said crews from Port Reading, Perth Amboy, Fords and Woodbridge had responded to scene.

