Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 3:26 PM

Report: White supremacist groups still on Facebook, Meta profits from their presence

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Report: White supremacist groups still on Facebook, Meta profits from their presence
While Facebook and its parent company Meta have pledged to monitor or remove white supremacist content from the platform, research published Wednesday suggests that not only has the company failed to do what it said and continues to make money from their presence. File Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- According to a report published Wednesday by the Tech Transparency Project, white supremacist groups are still active on Facebook and the social media platform is making money from their presence.

The TTP investigation found over 80 white supremacist groups -- some of them labelled by Facebook itself as dangerous organizations -- are still on Facebook.

Advertisement

After conducting Facebook searches for 226 white supremacist groups identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, TPP found more than a third -- 37% -- still had a Facebook presence.

TPP found white supremacist groups were associated with 119 Facebook pages.

RELATED ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook

Of those, Facebook recommended other forms of content through the related pages feature on 69 of those pages. The result, TPP said, is that the feature "frequently directed" users to other forms of extremist content."

TTP said in statement that its investigation findings "underscore Facebook's inability, or unwillingness, to remove white supremacists from its platform despite the obvious dangers they pose to U.S. society."

"Despite numerous warnings about its role in promoting extremism, Facebook has failed to effectively address the presence of white supremacist organizations on its platform," the TPP statement said. "To make matters worse, the company is often monetizing searches for these hate groups, profiting off them through advertising."

Advertisement

Facebook said after meeting with civil rights groups in 2019 that "white nationalist" and "white separatist" groups would be banned.

TTP said in a statement Wednesday that its investigation found Facebook searches for groups with "Ku Klux Klan" in their name generated ads for Black churches, a potentially dangerous highlighting of Black institutions to users searching for white supremacist content.

The TPP report concluded that, "In some cases, Facebook is automatically generating Pages for white supremacist organizations, and it's amplifying hateful content through its algorithmic Related Pages feature."

RELATED Facebook updates hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial

The report said that while Facebook says publicly it bans white supremacist organizations, "these findings make clear that the company is more focused on profit than it is on removing hate groups and hateful ideologies that it has promised to purge from its platform."

Read More

SPLC: While hate groups declined in 2020, hate and bigotry did not

Latest Headlines

Pilot, four others escape injury as plane hits vehicle, crash lands on freeway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pilot, four others escape injury as plane hits vehicle, crash lands on freeway
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A small plane in southern California crash-landed on a Riverside County freeway before bursting into flames on Tuesday afternoon but there were no reported injuries.
U.S. charges Iranian agent with plotting to kill national security adviser John Bolton in 2020
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. charges Iranian agent with plotting to kill national security adviser John Bolton in 2020
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged an Iranian operative with plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton as part of a revenge plot for the U.S. airstrike that killed a top commander in 2020.
Samsung unveils new foldable Galaxy smartphones, smartwatch, earbuds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Samsung unveils new foldable Galaxy smartphones, smartwatch, earbuds
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Electronics giant Samsung unveiled a number of new products during a launch event on Wednesday, which included next-generation foldable devices and watches and earbuds.
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Hawaii say they have made an arrest in the 40-year-old murder of a teenage girl in California, and that DNA -- which has helped solve dozens of cold cases in recent years -- was the clincher.
Key economic gauge shows inflation has cooled with falling gas prices
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Key economic gauge shows inflation has cooled with falling gas prices
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A closely watched government economic gauge showed Wednesday that consumer prices in the United States were virtually unchanged from June to July -- a measurement that showed that hot-running inflation has begun to cool.
Biden signs PACT Act to expand healthcare for vets exposed to toxic burn pits
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden signs PACT Act to expand healthcare for vets exposed to toxic burn pits
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Biden on Wednesday signed legislation that will help veterans who were exposed to toxins during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces -- a bill that needed a second vote to get past Republicans.
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment under questioning on Wednesday in the most serious escalation of New York's three-year civil investigation into questionable financial dealings inside the Trump Organization.
Biden to name Monica Bertagnolli as National Cancer Institute director
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to name Monica Bertagnolli as National Cancer Institute director
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Harvard Medical School surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli is poised to become the first woman to lead the National Cancer Institute after President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he plans to appoint her to the position.
Becca Balint wins Democratic primary for Vermont House seat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Becca Balint wins Democratic primary for Vermont House seat
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Vermont Senate Leader Becca Balint took a step closer to becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress after winning the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 million shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 million shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly 8 million shares of his company stock in recent days in transactions worth an estimated $6.88 billion, according to federal regulatory documents filed this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement