Aug. 10, 2022 / 1:44 PM

Pilot, four others escape injury as plane hits vehicle, crash lands on freeway

By Clyde Hughes

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A small plane in southern California crash-landed on a Riverside County freeway before bursting into flames on Tuesday afternoon but there were no reported injuries.

California Highway Patrol Capt. Levi Miller said the pilot experienced engine failure before the plane's final descent to Corona Municipal Airport. A video showed how the single-engine Piper Cherokee fell from the sky before hitting Highway 91.

The plane also hit a truck with three people inside but all the occupants escaped without injury.

"It felt like a hard bump," pilot Andrew Cho told KTLA-TV about the engine failure. "We were four to five feet in the air when the plane stalled completely and fell to the ground. Your training kicks in and you do the right thing. As long as you don't panic, you get the best outcome."

Authorities said a passenger on the plane along with Cho was not injured.

"Absolutely very fortunate today," Miller said, according to KABC-TV. "The traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigations and avoided what could have been a very bad tragedy."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident. A cause for the engine failure has not been determined.

