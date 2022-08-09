Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 6:42 PM

Texas lawsuit targets preventive care coverage for birth control, STD testing

By Sheri Walsh
Texas lawsuit targets preventive care coverage for birth control, STD testing
A Texas lawsuit is challenging certain preventive care requirements in the Affordable Care Act. Photo by fernandozhiminaicela/Pixabay

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A lawsuit in Texas, targeting specific preventive care requirements in the Affordable Care Act including birth control, HIV medication and testing for sexually transmitted diseases, could end up in the Supreme Court.

The case of Kelley vs. Becerra, now before a federal judge, challenges one of the provisions of the law that requires health plans to pay for certain preventive care, with no cost to consumers, that the two plaintiffs argue are not needed and conflict with their religious beliefs.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs argue some of ACA's preventive care coverage rules violate the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which states governments should not substantially burden religious exercises without compelling justification.

They also argue that the mandate to cover certain preventive services, like birth control and testing for STDs, raises the price of insurance coverage.

Advertisement

In the complaint, plaintiff John Kelley argues he "has no desire to purchase health insurance that includes contraceptive coverage because his wife is past her child-bearing years."

The complaint also states Kelley is a Christian and does not want to purchase health insurance that subsidizes contraception or PrEP drugs "that encourage homosexual behavior and intravenous drug use."

Judge Reed O'Connor of the U.S. District Court, Northern District Texas heard the case last month and is expected to make a decision in the next few weeks. O'Connor is the same judge who ruled the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional in 2018.

RELATED Supreme Court docket shows growing role as arbiter of religious freedom

If the judge rules in favor of the plaintiffs, preventive services including cancer screenings, vaccines and counseling for alcohol misuse could be in jeopardy, according to leading medical organizations.

"With an adverse ruling, patients would lose access to vital preventive health care services, such as screening for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and hearing, as well as access to immunizations critical to maintaining a healthy population," the American Medical Association said in a statement.

But some legal scholars warn the way the ACA was written leaves the phrase "preventive care" open to interpretation and could allow the lawsuit to hold up in court.

Advertisement

"I've argued for years that the phrase preventive care is very open-ended," said Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College. "The courts might react to this position by saying, 'Congress: If you want something like birth control covered, you have to be more precise,'" Blackman said.

While the Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act in previous cases, such as Little Sisters vs. Pennsylvania, Justice Clarence Thomas disagreed with one of the groups charged with defining preventative care for the ACA, writing it had "virtually unbridled discretion to decide what counts as preventative care and screenings," he said.

With the current justices sitting on the Supreme Court, Kelley vs. Becerra has doctors and medical groups "sounding the alarm."

"Our patients cannot afford to lose this critical access to preventive health care services," the AMA said. "Rolling back this access would reverse important progress and make it harder for physicians to diagnose and treat diseases and medical conditions that, if caught early, are significantly more manageable."

Read More

Abortion ruling makes insurance coverage more complex Supreme Court declines to hear bid by insurers to recoup ACA payments

Latest Headlines

Mississippi grand jury declines to bring charges against Emmett Till's accuser
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Mississippi grand jury declines to bring charges against Emmett Till's accuser
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict the White woman whose accusations led to the 1955 kidnapping and murder of Black 14-year-old Emmet Till.
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.19% as chipmaker Micron issued negative guidance that dragged down tech stocks.
Police arrest suspect in Albuquerque murder of Muslim man
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in Albuquerque murder of Muslim man
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albuquerque police have made an arrest in relation to the recent killings of four Muslim men in the city, investigators confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Ways and Means expects to receive the tax returns and files from former President Donald Trump "immediately," it said Tuesday.
Boeing set to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after fixing flaws
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Boeing set to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after fixing flaws
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- After two years under scrutiny from flight regulators due to manufacturing flaws, Boeing is set to restart deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners this week.
Ford hikes price of F-150 Lightning electric truck by up to $8,500
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ford hikes price of F-150 Lightning electric truck by up to $8,500
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ford is ready to once again start accepting new orders for its popular F-150 Lightning electric truck, but the vehicle will cost new customers up to $8,500 more, the company said Tuesday.
Bill capping price of insulin at $35 will return for 2nd vote, Democratic leader says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bill capping price of insulin at $35 will return for 2nd vote, Democratic leader says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Just days after Republicans in the Senate rejected a proposal to cap the cost of insulin at $35, the top Democrat in the chamber says the issue will be put up for a vote again.
More than 40% of U.S. adults have returned to 'pre-COVID-19 normal,' survey says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than 40% of U.S. adults have returned to 'pre-COVID-19 normal,' survey says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Despite the risks associated with COVID-19, about 40% of Americans say they have returned to normal, "pre-COVID-19 life," according to a survey Tuesday.
Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to boost domestic chip production
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to boost domestic chip production
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, a bill that aims energize the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips and other technologies critical to many U.S.-based supply chains.
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida -- which was related to documents from Trump's White House -- has spurred criticism and backlash among some Republicans and supporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
U.S. Navy recovers fighter jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of Mediterranean Sea
U.S. Navy recovers fighter jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of Mediterranean Sea
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
4 states vote in primary elections Tuesday; GOP hopefuls backed by Trump, Pence clash
4 states vote in primary elections Tuesday; GOP hopefuls backed by Trump, Pence clash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement