Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 1:39 AM

U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane

By Darryl Coote
U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane
Federal prosecutors said Monday that sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch's $90 million Airbus aircraft is subject to seizure as its registration and insurance premiums were paid for in U.S. dollars. Photo courtesy of Department of Justice

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Federal U.S. prosecutors have been authorized to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $90 million private jet as the United States continues to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin to end its war in Ukraine.

The Justice Department said Monday that it has secured a seizure warrant from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to confiscate the Airbus A319-100 owned by Andrei Skoch.

Advertisement

According to an affidavit in support of the warrant, Skoch owns the Airbus through a series of shell companies and trusts that are tied to his unnamed romantic parter.

"Once again, U.S. law enforcement has demonstrated that international shell games will not suffice to hide the fruits of corruption and money laundering," Andrew Adams, director of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force, said in a statement.

RELATED Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine

"Through today's warrant, the Department of Justice lays out a roadmap for those engaged in the legitimate financial sector to follow when assessing transactions with Skoch's laundering network, while taking steps to freeze, seize and forfeit the fruits of his criminal activities."

Federal prosecutors said the plane can be seized as U.S. dollar transactions were made through U.S. financial institutions to register the plane and to cover aviation insurance premiums in violation of sanctions imposed against Skoch.

Advertisement

The court document states he paid some $113,180 into a U.S. bank account to register the Airbus with Aruba and $284,459 in insurance premiums to a Swiss bank that had to clear through U.S. correspondent banks as the payments were in U.S. dollars.

RELATED U.N. head calls for access to Ukraine's nuclear plant following attack

Skoch has been a member of Russia's State Duma since 1999 and first came under U.S. sanctions in 2018 for being an official of the Russian government and because of his "longstanding ties to Russia organized criminal groups, including time spent leading one such enterprise."

He again came under U.S. sanctions when the Treasury designated 328 members of the Duma in March for their support of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

The seizure warrant states that the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control identified the airbus, a 324-foot Cayman Islands-flagged superyacht named Madame Gu and a helicopter on the yacht as blocked property of Skoch's on June 2.

RELATED Blinken visits Africa as analysts worry of Cold War posturing

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States has been targeting those within the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions in an effort to exert pressure on the Kremlin leader to end his war.

Superyachts and aircraft have been repeatedly seized since the United States' unveiled its KleptoCapture task force in March with the aim to enforce sanctions imposed against Russian oligarchs.

Advertisement

In late June, U.S. authorities took into possession a $300 million superyacht owned by sanctions Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

"The sanctions levied by the U.S. government and the work of this task force demonstrate to these offensively wealthy oligarchs who support Russia's military aggression that they are not untouchable, and we are dramatically impacting their way of life," said Michael Driscoll, FBI assistant director-in charge.

Latest Headlines

DHS to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy following Supreme Court decision
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DHS to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy following Supreme Court decision
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Monday that it was ending the controversial Trump-era immigration policy that forced some migrants to wait for their asylum hearings outside the country.
Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A lawyer representing parents who sued host Alex Jones has given a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol some two years' worth of the right-wing conspiracy theorist's text messages.
Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI conducted an unannounced search of his home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A registered nurse arrested in a fiery crash in southern California that killed six people has been charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office filed a petition requesting a special prosecutor to investigate nine people, including her GOP challenger this November, for allegedly accessing 2020 voting machines.
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The father and son who are already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago were given another life sentence on Monday for committing federal hate crimes.
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is seeking a delay of his testimony before a Georgia grand jury about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election citing recovery from a recent medical procedure.
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- David McCullough, American historian and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 89.
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell slightly on Monday, giving up earlier gains, amid concern about demand within the semiconductor industry.
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement