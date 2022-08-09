Trending
Aug. 9, 2022 / 4:46 PM

Police arrest suspect in Albuquerque murder of Muslim man

By Simon Druker
Police arrest suspect in Albuquerque murder of Muslim man
Albuquerque police have made an arrest in relation to the recent killings of four Muslim men in that city, days after asking for the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle, investigators confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Albuquerque Police Department

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albuquerque police have made an arrest in relation to the recent killings of four Muslim men in the city, investigators confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

"We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon," Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter.

Authorities in Albuquerque called for the public's help Monday in tracking down a dark silver sedan described as a vehicle of interest in the recent deaths of four Muslim men in the New Mexico city.

Pictures of the Volkswagen four-door sedan were published online by the Albuquerque Police Department and shared by local officials including New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham who called on the public to aid in the search.

It wasn't clear Tuesday afternoon how much those public pleas helped investigators locate the vehicle and make an arrest.

A search for the vehicle was launched after a Muslim man from South Asia was shot dead Friday night in the city of 566,000 people. The man's identity was not released, but police said he was found dead at the scene.

Police believe the murder may be connected to three previous slayings in the community of 27-year-old Muhammed Afzaal Hussain on Aug. 1, 41-year-old Aftab Hussein on July 26 and Mohammad Ahmadi on Nov. 7. Investigators have not said conclusively that the four killings are linked.

"As the holiday of Ashura comes to a close, our Muslim neighbors in Albuquerque are facing an experience that no community should ever have to endure," Lujan Grisham wrote on Twitter.

"Please know that you are valued members of our communities -- hatred has no place here, and we will not stand for it."

Police ask for public's help to find car linked to 4 murdered Albuquerque Muslim men

