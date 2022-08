The new 787 deliveries come at a critical time in the airline industry with travel demand starting to surge again. American and United Airlines are the only major U.S. carriers that fly the 787, which is popular for long-haul international routes. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- After two years under scrutiny from flight regulators due to manufacturing flaws, Boeing is set to restart deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners this week. The American Airlines Group will take first delivery of 40 of twin-aisle passenger aircraft on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the way Monday saying Boeing has made necessary changes to the aircraft. Advertisement

The FAA said the 787 fleet now meets certification standards.

Deliveries of the 787 were delayed for two years after federal regulators and Boeing found a series of flaws.

The new deliveries come at a critical time in the airline industry with travel demand starting to surge again. American and United Airlines are the only major U.S. carriers that fly the 787, which is popular for long-haul international routes.

Last month, Delta Air Lines purchased 100 new Boeing 737 Max 10 airliners to update its aging fleet. They are expected to be delivered in 2025 and each will fly out of core U.S. hubs like New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide for 18 months after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people and were traced to problems in the automated flight software.

The 737 Max was cleared to fly again in late 2020.