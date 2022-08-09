Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 3:01 AM

U.S. sanctions virtual currency mixer with ties to North Korean hackers

By Darryl Coote
U.S. sanctions virtual currency mixer with ties to North Korean hackers
The U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned a virtual currency mixer that it says was used by a North Korean state-sponsored hacking organization to launder stolen funds. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash on accusations of being used to launder billions of dollars of virtual currency, including funds stolen by North Korean hackers.

The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions against the popular virtual currency mixer on Monday, stating it has been used to launder more than $7 billion for cybercriminals since its founding in 2019.

Advertisement

Of the cryptocurrency the United States said it laundered includes hundreds of millions stolen by the Lazarus Group, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking organization that was responsible for the largest known currency heist of some $620 million in Etherum reported on March 29.

"Despite public assurances otherwise, Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyberactors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial intelligence, said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane

Virtual currency mixers receive a variety of transactions and mix them together before transmitting them to their individual recipients in order to increase privacy. Such services are popular among cyber criminals in order to launder their ill-gotten proceeds.

Advertisement

The Treasury said Tornado Cash was used by the North Korean hackers to launder more than $455 million of the money they stole in late March as well as about $96 million of the $100 million they stole from the Horizon Bridge crypto transfer service heist in late June and at least $7.8 million they stole early this month from cryptocurrency bridge provider Nomad.

The sanctions announced Monday prohibit U.S. persons from doing business with Tornado Cash.

RELATED Iran nuclear deal within reach as EU team submits 'final text' in Vienna talks

The cryptocurrency mixer was blacklisted as the United States takes aim at the virtual currency systems that cybercriminals use to hid their illicit dealings.

In early May, the Treasury sanctioned virtual currency mixer Blender.io, which has also been used by the North Korean hackers to launder their stolen funds.

In April, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Treasury issued an alert warning that North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency and blockchain platforms were escalating.

RELATED China starts new military exercises around Taiwan

"The United States will not hesitate to use it authorities against malicious cyberactors to expose, disrupt and promote accountability for perpetrators and enablers of criminal activities," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Federal U.S. prosecutors have been authorized to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $90 million private jet as the United States continues to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin to end its war in Ukraine.
DHS to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy following Supreme Court decision
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHS to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy following Supreme Court decision
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Monday that it was ending the controversial Trump-era immigration policy that forced some migrants to wait for their asylum hearings outside the country.
Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A lawyer representing parents who sued host Alex Jones has given a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol some two years' worth of the right-wing conspiracy theorist's text messages.
Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI conducted an unannounced search of his home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A registered nurse arrested in a fiery crash in southern California that killed six people has been charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office filed a petition requesting a special prosecutor to investigate nine people, including her GOP challenger this November, for allegedly accessing 2020 voting machines.
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The father and son who are already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago were given another life sentence on Monday for committing federal hate crimes.
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is seeking a delay of his testimony before a Georgia grand jury about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election citing recovery from a recent medical procedure.
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- David McCullough, American historian and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 89.
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell slightly on Monday, giving up earlier gains, amid concern about demand within the semiconductor industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement