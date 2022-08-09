Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 12:03 AM

DHS to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy following Supreme Court decision

By Darryl Coote
DHS to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy following Supreme Court decision
The Biden administration on Monday ended the controversial Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy that forced migrants to await their U.S. court dates in Mexico. File photo by Abraham Pineda-jacome/EPA-EFE

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Monday that it was ending the controversial Trump-era immigration policy that forced some migrants to wait for their asylum hearings outside the country.

In the statement Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said that it has stopped enrolling new migrants into the Migrant Protections Protocols while those who are already under the program will be disenrolled when they return to the United States for their next scheduled court date.

Advertisement

"DHS is committed to ending the court-ordered implementation of MPP in a quick, and orderly, manner," the federal department said. "As Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas has said, MPP has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border."

The move by the Department of Homeland Security is the latest in a protracted fight over the former Trump administration's so-called Remain in Mexico policy that kicked off when President Joe Biden first tried to rescind it on his first day in office in 2021.

RELATED Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6

What followed was more than a year of litigation that included a judge ordering the policy be put back into place in December before the Supreme Court sided with Biden in late June, stating he had the power to end MPP.

Advertisement

Between January 2019 when the order went into effect and 2021 when Biden originally suspended it, nearly 70,000 migrants were forced to stay in Mexico to await U.S. asylum court dates.

After the Biden administration was ordered to reinstate the policy, few migrants were actually enrolled into the MPP.

RELATED Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home

According the DHS statistics, between Dec. 6, 2021, and the June 30 Supreme Court decision, fewer than 10,000 people were enrolled under the MPP, of which only 5,765 were returned to Mexico.

The DHS said Monday that it will provide more information about the ending of the MPP in the coming days.

RELATED Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'

Latest Headlines

Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A lawyer representing parents who sued host Alex Jones has given a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol some two years' worth of the right-wing conspiracy theorist's text messages.
Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI conducted an unannounced search of his home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A registered nurse arrested in a fiery crash in southern California that killed six people has been charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office filed a petition requesting a special prosecutor to investigate nine people, including her GOP challenger this November, for allegedly accessing 2020 voting machines.
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The father and son who are already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago were given another life sentence on Monday for committing federal hate crimes.
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is seeking a delay of his testimony before a Georgia grand jury about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election citing recovery from a recent medical procedure.
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- David McCullough, American historian and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 89.
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell slightly on Monday, giving up earlier gains, amid concern about demand within the semiconductor industry.
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better."
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United States announced Monday it would provide Ukraine with $1 billion in ammunition and weapons systems -- the largest lethal aid package provided to the country since Russia invaded in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement