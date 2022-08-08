Biden, first lady to visit Kentucky to tour flooding damage, meet with families

1/3

Flooded homes are seen in the eastern part of Kentucky near the town of Hazard on July 29. President Biden will travel to the state on Monday to tour damage and meet with families. Photo by Kentucky National Guard via EPA-EFE

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- For the second time in less than a year, President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Monday to tour devastation wrought by a natural disaster that killed dozens of people. Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to leave an Air Force base in Delaware on Monday morning and arrive in Lexington, Ky., at about 11 a.m. EDT, according to the president's schedule. Advertisement

The Bidens spent the weekend at their home in Delaware.

The president and first lady will travel to Lost Creek, about 75 miles southeast of Lexington, and tour damage from the devastating floods last month that killed more than three dozen people.

Biden was scheduled to receive a disaster briefing and visit with victims of the floods, and the White House said he will make public remarks at 2 p.m. EDT.

The trip will be Biden's first since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, recovered and then tested positive again about a week later with a rebound infection. The president tested negative for the virus on Sunday.

On the trip Monday, the Bidens will accompany Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy.

Beshear has said that hundreds of people in Kentucky have been left homeless as a result of "the most devastating flooding event our state has ever seen," according to Politico.

Biden declared a disaster for Kentucky late last month, expanding federal emergency assistance that will provide more than $3.1 million in relief funds for cleanup and other tactical measures, the White House said.

After visiting with families in southeastern Kentucky, the president and the first lady were scheduled to depart the state at around 4:30 p.m. and return to Washington.

Monday's visit to Kentucky is his first since December, when he traveled there again to survey damage from a natural disaster. Nearly 80 people had died there after a tornado touched down in the southern part of the state.