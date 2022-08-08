3 Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery to be sentenced for federal hate crimes

1/4

Travis McMichael is seen in a police booking photo. The jury in the federal case found him and two others guilty of violating Ahmaud Arbery's civil rights by targeting and attempting to kidnap him because he was Black. Photo courtesy the Glynn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Three White Georgia men who are already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago will be sentenced Monday on federal hate crimes charges. Gregory McMichael, 64; his son Travis McMichael, 36; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan each face an additional sentence of life in prison for Arbery's Feb. 23, 2020, murder. Advertisement

All three were convicted on federal hate crimes charges in February.

Bryan and the McMichaels were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in state court in January for shooting the 25-year-old Black man to death as he jogged through a neighborhood near Brunswick, Ga.

The jury in the federal case found the defendants guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights by targeting and attempting to kidnap him because he was Black.

The younger McMichael, who fired the bullets that killed Arbery, was also found guilty of using a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Advertisement

At the time, the Brunswick District Attorney's Office declined to immediately bring charges in the case because Gregory McMichael had previously worked there as an investigator.

No arrests were made for more than two months until a cellphone video of the shooting, taken by Bryan, emerged on social media and caused an uproar from national civil rights advocates.

The cellphone footage showed the McMichaels chasing Arbery in a pickup truck before blocking his path and shooting him to death after a brief struggle.

During trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence of text messages and social media posts in which Bryan and the McMichaels repeatedly used racial slurs. They told police that they suspected that Arbery had been stealing from a home that was under construction in the area. Police said Arbery was not armed and hadn't committed any crime.

RELATED 3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on federal hate crimes charges

Arbery's death and the police killings of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement and produced numerous other demonstrations nationwide against police brutality.

Exactly where Bryan and the McMichaels will serve their prison time may be unresolved.

Technically, all three should serve their life sentences in a Georgia prison since they were first convicted and sentenced on the state charges. The McMichaels, however, have asked to be sent to a federal prison -- citing concerns about rampant inmate violence in state-run prisons.

Advertisement

The Justice Department is conducting an investigation into Georgia's prisons based on the reports of inmate violence.