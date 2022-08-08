3 Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery to be sentenced for federal hate crimes

The jury in the federal case found the defendants guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights by targeting and attempting to kidnap him because he was Black.
The younger McMichael, who fired the bullets that killed Arbery, was also found guilty of using a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A crowd gathers near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 2020. The aim of the march was a call to justice to end police brutality in light of a rash of recent killings of Black Americans by police officers, including Ahmaud Arbery. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
At the time, the Brunswick District Attorney's Office declined to immediately bring charges in the case because Gregory McMichael had previously worked there as an investigator.
No arrests were made for more than two months until a cellphone video of the shooting, taken by Bryan, emerged on social media and caused an uproar from national civil rights advocates.
The cellphone footage showed the McMichaels chasing Arbery in a pickup truck before blocking his path and shooting him to death after a brief struggle.
During trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence of text messages and social media posts in which Bryan and the McMichaels repeatedly used racial slurs. They told police that they suspected that Arbery had been stealing from a home that was under construction in the area. Police said Arbery was not armed and hadn't committed any crime.
Exactly where Bryan and the McMichaels will serve their prison time may be unresolved.
Technically, all three should serve their life sentences in a Georgia prison since they were first convicted and sentenced on the state charges. The McMichaels, however, have asked to be sent to a federal prison -- citing concerns about rampant inmate violence in state-run prisons.
The Justice Department is conducting an investigation into Georgia's prisons based on the reports of inmate violence.