Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Survey shows U.S. consumers expect inflation to run a bit lower over next year

By Adam Schrader
Survey shows U.S. consumers expect inflation to run a bit lower over next year
According to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey, consumer expectations about price changes in the year ahead decreased sharply to 1.5% for gas and to 6.7% for food. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The expectation among consumers that the United States will continue to see high inflation "fell sharply" in July with declines in gas prices, according to a survey Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The bank's Center for Microeconomic Data released its Survey of Consumer Expectations on Monday, which showed "substantial declines" last month in expectations for inflation in the short and long term.

Advertisement

"Expectations about year-ahead price increases for gas and food fell sharply," the Federal Reserve Bank said in a statement.

"Home price growth expectations and year-ahead spending growth expectations continued to pull back from recent series highs. Households' income growth expectations improved."

RELATED Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare

The survey found that respondents expect inflation to rise at a rate of 6.2% for the next year, followed by declines to 3.2% in the next three years and 2.3% in the next five years.

Those decreases in the expected inflation rate, about 0.4% for each time period, are considered a large drop in consumer expectations and could signal a healing economy -- which would be a huge win for the Federal Reserve and its decision to significantly raise key interest rates recently to control inflation.

Advertisement

According to the survey, expectations about price changes in the year ahead decreased sharply to 1.5% for gas and to 6.7% for food. The food projection marks the largest decrease in the expected growth since June 2013.

RELATED Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'

Federal data last month showed that food prices rose by 10.4% over the past year through June and gas prices have declined for about two months straight after reaching record levels in June.

Monday's survey noted that home prices are expected to rise 3.5% within the next year, the lowest projected gain since late 2020 -- and rent growth is expected to decline from 10.3% to 9.9%.

RELATED Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech

Latest Headlines

Biden, first lady visit Kentucky to tour flooding damage, meet with families
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden, first lady visit Kentucky to tour flooding damage, meet with families
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- For the second time in less than a year, President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky on Monday to tour devastation wrought by a natural disaster that killed dozens of people.
Georgia man who killed Ahmaud Arbery gets another life sentence for federal hate crimes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia man who killed Ahmaud Arbery gets another life sentence for federal hate crimes
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- One of three White Georgia men who are already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago was given another life sentence on Monday for committing federal hate crimes.
N.C. sheriff plans to equip local schools with AR-15s in case of mass shooting attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.C. sheriff plans to equip local schools with AR-15s in case of mass shooting attack
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A sheriff in rural North Carolina is planning to equip all local public schools with AR-15 assault rifles this year to give police officers more firepower in the event of a mass shooting.
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arkansas suspect a case of drowning after they recovered the body of a state judge from a lake over the weekend.
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
By the time the third month of the hurricane season began, the Atlantic basin had long gone quiet without any tropical activity at all since just prior to the July 4th holiday. However, that could change.
Police ask for public's help to find car linked to 4 murdered Albuquerque Muslim men
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police ask for public's help to find car linked to 4 murdered Albuquerque Muslim men
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials and authorities in Albuquerque, N.M., are calling on the public to help track down a dark silver sedan described as a vehicle of interest in the recent deaths of four Muslim men in the city.
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Police in the Kansas city of Lawrence have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting four people late last week hundreds of miles away in western Ohio.
Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Police are searching for two suspects after nine people were injured in a shooting near downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning.
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday afternoon passed a bill that tackles health care and taxes, and provides the largest-ever investments into green energy in American history after a lengthy "vote-a-rama."
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Saturday encountered a wooden ship with more than 300 migrants grounded near Key Largo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement