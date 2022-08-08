Trending
Aug. 8, 2022 / 2:23 PM

California deputies find 143 caged birds at massive illegal cockfighting ring

By Simon Druker
California deputies find 143 caged birds at massive illegal cockfighting ring
Sheriff’s deputies in California recovered 143 caged roosters, which then had to be euthanized, after officers broke up a large illegal cockfighting event over the weekend. Photo by Riverside County Department of Animal Services

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in California recovered 143 caged roosters, which then had to be euthanized, after officers broke up a large illegal cockfighting event over the weekend.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was called to the event late Friday night in Jurupa Valley, Calif. Officers found around 200 people when they arrived, most of whom quickly scattered once police arrived.

Deputies then found several deceased or severely injured birds at the event.

"They also located an additional 143 caged birds throughout the property," the department said in a statement.

"Deputies remained on-scene until officers from Riverside County Animal Services gathered and humanely euthanized all of the birds."

That process took officers until around 6 a.m. PDT Saturday.

"The birds must be euthanized because Animal Services cannot adopt out such birds as they are valuable and they would almost always end up back in a cockfighting ring. They are not suitable as pets," the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

A person living on the property claimed ownership of all the birds and was cited by animal control officers for possession of fighting blades used in cockfighting events. The investigation remains open.

"Animal Services is likely to seek felony animal cruelty charges be filed with the Riverside County District Attorney's office," the department said in a statement.

