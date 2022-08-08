Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder

A nurse accused in a fiery crash that killed six people Thursday in the Windsor Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles has been charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. Photo courtesy of Downtown LA Scanner.

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A registered nurse arrested in a fiery crash in southern California that killed six people, including a family heading to a prenatal checkup, has been charged with murder, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon. Nicole Linton, 27, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter Monday in last week's crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Linton could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted, Gascon said. Advertisement

Witnesses said Linton was allegedly driving 90 mph in a Mercedes when she ran a red light Thursday, slamming several vehicles into a nearby gas station.

"All of a sudden, I heard a big explosion... and flames went over my whole car... I thought my car was on fire," Debra Jackson, who was at the station getting gas, told KCBS.

Eight people were injured in the crash, including Linton who was hospitalized and booked into jail over the weekend. Linton, who is a traveling nurse from Houston, is being held on $9 million bail. Gascon said police are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

"This incredible tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout Los Angeles and the loss of so many precious lives will have a lasting impact on those that are closest to them," Gascon said in a statement.

Among those killed were Asherey Ryan, who was 8 months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend Reynold Lester. The family was on its way to a prenatal checkup, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"My family was broken yesterday, and we're still broken," Seana Kerr, Asherey's sister told KABC Friday. "We asked, 'oh, why don't you leave our nephew here?' She said, 'No, I want to take my son for a ride.' So, knowing that really, really broke our hearts."

Two other women and a man, who have not been named, also died in the crash.