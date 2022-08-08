Trending
Aug. 8, 2022 / 5:16 PM

S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand

By Daniel Uria
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell slightly on Monday, giving up earlier gains, amid concern about demand within the semiconductor industry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Monday after giving up earlier gains as investors weighed demand concerns in the semiconductor industry.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with meager gains, rising 29.07 points, or 0.089%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1%.

Stocks gave up gains as chipmaker Nividia announced its revenue for the second quarter declined by 19% from the quarter prior.

Shockwaves from the announcement were felt among Nvidia's competitors as shares of AMD fell 2.19% and Broadcom dropped 1.07%.

Monday also saw meme stocks surge with Bed Bath & Beyond stock skyrocketing 39.83% despite no news to drive shares higher, while GameStop stock rose 8.65% and AMC stock gained 7.93%.

Disney stock was the best performing stock on the Dow, rising 2.36%.

Monday's flat day of trading came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted weekly gains on Friday as the Labor Department said that 528,000 jobs were added last month, more than twice what analysts expected.

The news helped to ease some concerns about a recession, injecting optimism into the market.

"The question is if the rally is running out of breadth," Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones, said. "There are certainly things that have improved after the past month that would justify, in our view, a move higher, which we have certainly seen. ... However, a lot has to go right to be able to say that the coast is clear."

Investors this week are also looking ahead to a trio of inflation reports including the Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index and unit labor costs.

A flurry of corporate earnings are also due with Disney, Coinbase, Tyson Foods and Rivian Automotive set to report.

Latest Headlines

Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better."
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United States announced Monday it would provide Ukraine with $1 billion in ammunition and weapons systems -- the largest lethal aid package provided to the country since Russia invaded in February.
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump had wanted his military generals to be more like the commanders in Nazi Germany during World War II, according to an excerpt released on Monday from a forthcoming book.
California deputies find 143 caged birds at massive illegal cockfighting ring
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California deputies find 143 caged birds at massive illegal cockfighting ring
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in California recovered 143 caged roosters, which then had to be euthanized, after officers broke up a large illegal cockfighting event over the weekend.
Republican FTC commissioner Noah Phillips to resign
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Republican FTC commissioner Noah Phillips to resign
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Republican Federal Trade Commissioner Noah Phillips will resign this fall, according to an email sent to FTC staff. Phillips blamed a lack of open discussion and compromise at the agency for his departure.
Kinzinger's Keep Country First group rolls out academy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kinzinger's Keep Country First group rolls out academy
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger is leading a program to recruit "pro-freedom, pre-democracy" candidates to run for public office and win elections.
Court rules AI cannot receive patents on inventions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court rules AI cannot receive patents on inventions
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Artificial Intelligence systems cannot patent inventions because they are not human beings, a U.S. Federal Circuit Court has ruled.
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump even during the peak of summer driving season.
Survey shows U.S. consumers expect inflation to run a bit lower over next year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Survey shows U.S. consumers expect inflation to run a bit lower over next year
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The expectation among consumers that the United States will continue to see high inflation "fell sharply" in July with declines in gas prices, according to a survey Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Georgia man who killed Ahmaud Arbery gets another life sentence for federal hate crimes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Georgia man who killed Ahmaud Arbery gets another life sentence for federal hate crimes
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- One of three White Georgia men who are already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago was given another life sentence on Monday for committing federal hate crimes.
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
