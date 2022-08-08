Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 6:28 PM

Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony

By Daniel Uria
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
Rudy Giuliani is seeking a delay of his testimony before a Georgia grand jury about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election citing recovery from a recent medical procedure. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is seeking to delay testimony about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election his lawyers say he is recovering from a medical procedure.

Attorneys for Giuliani plan to challenge the subpoena for him to appear before a special grand jury in Georgia's Fulton County on Tuesday, saying he is recovering from a "recent invasive procedure" after a "complex artery diagnosis" and has not yet been cleared for air travel.

Advertisement

Giuliani's lawyers are set to appear before Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, roughly the same time he was set to deliver his testimony.

Last month, New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber ordered Giuliani to testify before the 23-person Georgia grand jury about appearances in December 2020 before Georgia's state Senate where he and lawyer John Eastman blamed Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden on disproven claims of widespread voter fraud.

RELATED Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says

A filing by Giuliani's legal team on Monday said the Fulton County District Attorney's office has turned down offers to allow Giuliani to testify virtually or wait until he is cleared to fly to Atlanta.

Advertisement

"Mr. Giuliani is in no way seeking to inappropriately delay or obstruct these proceedings or avoid giving evidence or testimony that is not subject to some claim of privilege in this matter," Attorney Bill Thomas said.

Will Wooten, an assistant district attorney for Fulton County, wrote that the DA's office does not "consent to change the date."

RELATED Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech

"We expect to see your client before the grand jury on Aug. 9, 2022, here in Atlanta," Wooten wrote.

District Attorney Fani Willis said that Giuliani's lawyers presented a doctor's note seeking the delay a day after Giuliani tweeted a photo of himself smiling alongside an entertainment reporter in New Hampshire.

Thomas said Giuliani traveled to New Hampshire by car, while the DA's office noted it had offered to pay for train or bus fare.

RELATED Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference

Willis' office also noted that it had "obtained records" showing Giuliani purchased "multiple airline tickets" including to Rome, Italy and Switzerland for dates ranging between July 22, 2022, and July 29, 2022.

"All of these dates were after the witness's medical procedure," Willis said.

Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, said that Giuliani "did not and has not flown anywhere following his surgery."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- David McCullough, American historian and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 89.
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell slightly on Monday, giving up earlier gains, amid concern about demand within the semiconductor industry.
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better."
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United States announced Monday it would provide Ukraine with $1 billion in ammunition and weapons systems -- the largest lethal aid package provided to the country since Russia invaded in February.
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump had wanted his military generals to be more like the commanders in Nazi Germany during World War II, according to an excerpt released on Monday from a forthcoming book.
California deputies find 143 caged birds at massive illegal cockfighting ring
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California deputies find 143 caged birds at massive illegal cockfighting ring
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in California recovered 143 caged roosters, which then had to be euthanized, after officers broke up a large illegal cockfighting event over the weekend.
Republican FTC commissioner Noah Phillips to resign
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican FTC commissioner Noah Phillips to resign
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Republican Federal Trade Commissioner Noah Phillips will resign this fall, according to an email sent to FTC staff. Phillips blamed a lack of open discussion and compromise at the agency for his departure.
Kinzinger's Keep Country First group rolls out academy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kinzinger's Keep Country First group rolls out academy
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger is leading a program to recruit "pro-freedom, pre-democracy" candidates to run for public office and win elections.
Court rules AI cannot receive patents on inventions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Court rules AI cannot receive patents on inventions
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Artificial Intelligence systems cannot patent inventions because they are not human beings, a U.S. Federal Circuit Court has ruled.
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump even during the peak of summer driving season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Police ask for public's help to find car linked to 4 murdered Albuquerque Muslim men
Police ask for public's help to find car linked to 4 murdered Albuquerque Muslim men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement