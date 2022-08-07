Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Police are searching for two suspects after nine people were injured in a shooting near downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place following an altercation between two groups of people shortly before 2 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in Cincinnati's historic Over-the-Rhine district, Cincinnati Police Lt. Col. Mike John said.

John estimated that 15-20 shots were fired in the shooting.

Eight men and a woman, ranging in ages from 23-47 were hospitalized and all nine had been released as of 10:30 a.m., UC Medical Center said.

Officers had responded to the scene at 1:40 a.m. to disperse a large crowd when two groups broke into a physical altercation and CPD said at least two people involved produced firearms and exchanged gunfire.

Two officers saw an individual shooting and officer Joe Shook discharged one round from their gun at the individual who fled the scene.

"We have on Cincinnati police officer that discharged one round and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at," said John. "What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time."

John added it was not immediately clear if any suspects were among the nine people hospitalized.

Mayor Aftab Pureval said the shooting was "unacceptable" while praising officers for their response.

"The gun violence we are seeing is not the gun violence of the past that was concentrated around the drug trade," said Pureval. "We need community support, the citizens of Cincinnati to realize this is a devastating trend and to work with us to resolve the differences without gunfire."