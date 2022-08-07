Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 7, 2022 / 10:44 PM

Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide

By Darryl Coote
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Stephen Marlow, 39, was wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of four people in western Ohio. Photo courtesy of FBI Cincinnati/Twitter

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Police in the Kansas city of Lawrence have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting four people hundreds of miles away in western Ohio late last week.

The police department in Lawrence, located just east of Kansas city, said Sunday that officers arrested Stephen Marlow, 39, at about 9 p.m. a day prior.

Advertisement

His arrest brings to an end the manhunt authorities launched to find Marlow, whom they had called a person of interest in the shooting of four people on Friday in Ohio's Butler Township, located about 900 miles away from Lawrence.

Police said officers responding to reports of shots fired at around 11:45 a.m. Friday found four bodies at multiple crime scenes in Butler Township. The authorities said Marlow was believed to have fled the state in a white 2007 Ford Edge along Interstate 70.

RELATED Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting

The FBI issued a wanted poster for Marlow, stating he has ties to several locations with his last known residence being Dayton, Ohio.

The Lawerence Police Department said on duty personnel had reason to believe Marlow was in the city and a city-wide search was initiated.

Amid the search, an officer spotted the white Ford Edge, and authorities converged on the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot where officers took Marlow into custody.

Advertisement

"Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted in an arrest without incident," Lawerence police spokesperson Laura McCabe said in a statement. "We are extremely proud of our officers' work and thankful for the peaceful outcome."

The victims were identified over the weekend as Clyde Knox, 82, and Eva Knox, 78, who were discovered in one home, and Sarah Anderson, 41, and a 15-year-old girl who were found in a second residence.

Butler Township police chief John Porter confirmed during a brief press conference that Marlow was under police custody in Lawerence and that they will be making arrangements for extradition.

RELATED Pennsylvania house fire kills 7 adults, 3 children

The relationship between Marlow and his victims was unclear, and Porter had said Saturday that "we are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role."

Read More

'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead

Latest Headlines

Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police search for 2 suspects after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Police are searching for two suspects after nine people were injured in a shooting near downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning.
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday afternoon passed a bill that tackles health care and taxes, and provides the largest-ever investments into green energy in American history after a lengthy "vote-a-rama."
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CBP finds boat with more than 300 migrants near Florida Keys
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Saturday encountered a wooden ship with more than 300 migrants grounded near Key Largo.
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities recovered skeletal human remains from the receding waters of Lake Mead over the weekend.
Blinken visits Africa as analysts worry of Cold War posturing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Blinken visits Africa as analysts worry of Cold War posturing
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Africa on Sunday just weeks after his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov toured the continent as analysts expressed worry of Cold War posturing.
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
Rounds of downpours are expected to move through some of these same hard-hit regions in Kentucly during the first part of this week.
Texas jury says Alex Jones must pay $45.2M to Sandy Hook parents
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas jury says Alex Jones must pay $45.2M to Sandy Hook parents
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was penalized Friday by a Texas jury which said he must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis.
Biden tests negative again for COVID-19, ends isolation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden tests negative again for COVID-19, ends isolation
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden ended his isolation Sunday after taking negative for COVID-19 in back-to-back days, his physician announced in a letter Sunday.
Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "played right into" China's hands by visiting Taiwan this week in a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.
Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday won an unofficial straw poll among attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference Texas for who should be picked as the party's 2024 presidential nominee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
Zelensky criticizes Amnesty International as fighting escalates around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zelensky criticizes Amnesty International as fighting escalates around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement