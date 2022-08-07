Biden tests negative again, ends isolation

1/4

President Joe Biden tells the press he is "feeling good" as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Biden is traveling to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after he tested negative for COVID 19. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden ends his isolation Sunday after taking negative for Covid-19 in back-to-back days, his physician announced in a letter Sunday. For the first time in 17 days Biden left the White House, traveled to Rehoboth Beach, Del., for a reunion with his wife, Jill Biden, at their home. They are scheduled to travel Monday to Kentucky after deadly floods in the eastern part of the state. Advertisement

"I'm feeling good," the president told reporters as he prepared to board Marine One on Sunday.

"This morning, the President's SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative for a second consecutive day," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter Sunday. He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel."

The doctor said he tested negative Saturday.

Biden initially tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21 when he was first xperiencing mild symptoms such as a sore throat and body aches. After five-day course of Pfizer's antiviral drug, Paxlovid, Biden tested positive for a rebound case on Saturday, June 30, and resumed isolation.

While in isolation, the president was confined to the resential quaters but participated virtually in public events. From the Blue Room balcony, he announced a successful strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri Monday and signed two bills on Covid-19 relief fraud Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "People with recurrence of COVID-19 symptoms or a new positive viral test after having tested negative should restart isolation and isolate again for at least 5 days. Per CDC guidance, they can end their re-isolation period after five full days if fever has resolved for 24 hours (without the use of feverreducing medication) and symptoms are improving. The individual should wear a mask for a total of 10 days after rebound symptoms started.

During Biden's first bout with the disease, he experienced mild symptoms, including runny nose, fatigue, high temperature and a cough, according to his doctor.

Biden is fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, including the last one in March.