Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin to rally for his preferred candidate in the battleground state's gubernatorial election, Tim Michels, as he prepares to face off against a challenger endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump spent much of his 90-minute speech readdressing his loss in the 2020 election, spreading his debunked claims that it was "rigged and stolen." About 30 minute into the speech, he turned to Michels, the millionaire co-owner of a construction company who faces Pence-backed Rebecca Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor.