Aug. 6, 2022 / 1:56 PM

Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
Wisconsin Gov. Republican candidate Tim Michels speaks alongside former President Donald Trump during a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Friday. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin to rally for his preferred candidate in the battleground state's gubernatorial election, Tim Michels, as he prepares to face off against a challenger endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump spent much of his 90-minute speech readdressing his loss in the 2020 election, spreading his debunked claims that it was "rigged and stolen." About 30 minute into the speech, he turned to Michels, the millionaire co-owner of a construction company who faces Pence-backed Rebecca Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor.

"As your governor, Tim will crack down on violent crime, and he won't play games," Trump told the crowd in the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. "He will fight to lower soaring energy costs, create jobs, guarantee free and fair elections. The elections will be free and fair."

Trump said "Kleefisch does not have what it takes to beat Tony Evers," the Democratic governor seeking re-election.

"Tony Evers is close to incompetent, but he's going to win if he runs against Rebecca," the former president said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Michels and Kleefisch face off in the state's Republican primary Tuesday, which will decide who will challenge Evers on Nov 8.

