Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2022 / 8:58 PM

Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech

By Adam Schrader

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "played right into" China's hands by visiting Taiwan this week in a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.

In his remarks, Trump also reiterated his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him and said the United States has "allowed Russia" to devastate Ukraine.

Advertisement

"As we gather tonight, our country is being destroyed more from the inside than out. America is on the edge of an abyss and our movement is the only force on earth that can save it," Trump said.

"What we do in the next few months and the next few years will determine with America, civilization, will collapse or fail or whether it will triumph, thrive frankly, like never before. This is no time for complacency."

Advertisement

Trump also accused the "radical left Democrats" of being socialists and fascists and said conservatives must launch a "boldly populist" campaign and "throw off the shackles of globalism" before launching into his remarks on Pelosi.

"What was she doing? And everything she touches turns to ... ," Trump said, allowing the audience to fill in the missing word with an expletive.

"I got impeached twice. She failed twice. The woman brings chaos. That's exactly what's happened. What's happened in China, Taiwan, what's going on - she played right into their hands because now they have an excuse to do what they're going to do."

RELATED Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels

Trump then launched into his attack on Biden, whose presidency he said has been a "breathtaking failure" because of gas prices -- which have come down significantly since reaching record levels in the spring and early summer.

"Now the United States has become a beggar for energy. We're begging," Trump said as he then criticized the latest July jobs report which he claimed paints an inaccurate picture of employment in the country.

Trump also vowed to campaign against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the centrist lawmaker who he claimed "devastating" his state by signing on to the Inflation Reduction Act which is expected to advance in the Senate after a procedural vote expected for Saturday.

Advertisement

"I'll go down and campaign against him as hard as anybody can," Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Manchin had vowed not to vote against him during the impeachment process but then voted against the former president in both impeachment trials. He also said he would consider targeting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist Democratic lawmaker for Arizona.

In his remarks about the 2020 presidential election, Trump falsely claimed that "the election was rigged and stolen, and now our country is being systematically destroyed" adding that he "ran twice and won twice."

"We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse," Trump said.

According to the most recent report from the United Nations, 5,327 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in the war in Ukraine.

Read More

Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC

Latest Headlines

Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday won an unofficial straw poll among attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference Texas for who should be picked as the party's 2024 presidential nominee.
California's McKinney Fire reaches 30% containment, has destroyed 87 homes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California's McKinney Fire reaches 30% containment, has destroyed 87 homes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Crews have reached 30% containment of the massive McKinney Fire that has destroyed more than 87 homes in northern California since last weekend.
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after rebound case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after rebound case
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday as he continues to "feel very well" a week after his rebound infection, his physician announced.
Senate expected to vote Saturday to advance Inflation Reduction Act
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate expected to vote Saturday to advance Inflation Reduction Act
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate is expected to take a procedural vote Saturday to advance the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce the federal deficit and lower healthcare costs as well as measures to combat climate change.
Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin to rally for his preferred candidate in the battleground state's gubernatorial election, Tim Michels.
Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Texas Republican officials at the Conservative Political Action Conference prodded attendees to suit up for a "red wave" in the upcoming November midterm elections.
'Unprecedented' flooding shutters Death Valley National Park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Unprecedented' flooding shutters Death Valley National Park
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Park Service closed down all roads into and out of Death Valley after an "unprecedented" rainfall caused flooding throughout the park and damaged roads.
Gradual cooldown is brewing for the sticky Northeast
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gradual cooldown is brewing for the sticky Northeast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Even though it may take several days to a week to get rolling, a significant cooldown will sprawl from eastern Canada to the northeastern United States for a few days.
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said.
CUNY deletes article on university alumna who served on Johnny Depp's legal team
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
CUNY deletes article on university alumna who served on Johnny Depp's legal team
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The City University of New York on Friday deleted an article from its newsletter to students celebrating an alumna of the school system who served on Johnny Depp's legal team.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
CUNY deletes article on university alumna who served on Johnny Depp's legal team
CUNY deletes article on university alumna who served on Johnny Depp's legal team
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement