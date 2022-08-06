Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "played right into" China's hands by visiting Taiwan this week in a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.

In his remarks, Trump also reiterated his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him and said the United States has "allowed Russia" to devastate Ukraine.

"As we gather tonight, our country is being destroyed more from the inside than out. America is on the edge of an abyss and our movement is the only force on earth that can save it," Trump said.

"What we do in the next few months and the next few years will determine with America, civilization, will collapse or fail or whether it will triumph, thrive frankly, like never before. This is no time for complacency."

Trump also accused the "radical left Democrats" of being socialists and fascists and said conservatives must launch a "boldly populist" campaign and "throw off the shackles of globalism" before launching into his remarks on Pelosi.

"What was she doing? And everything she touches turns to ... ," Trump said, allowing the audience to fill in the missing word with an expletive.

"I got impeached twice. She failed twice. The woman brings chaos. That's exactly what's happened. What's happened in China, Taiwan, what's going on - she played right into their hands because now they have an excuse to do what they're going to do."

Trump then launched into his attack on Biden, whose presidency he said has been a "breathtaking failure" because of gas prices -- which have come down significantly since reaching record levels in the spring and early summer.

"Now the United States has become a beggar for energy. We're begging," Trump said as he then criticized the latest July jobs report which he claimed paints an inaccurate picture of employment in the country.

Trump also vowed to campaign against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the centrist lawmaker who he claimed "devastating" his state by signing on to the Inflation Reduction Act which is expected to advance in the Senate after a procedural vote expected for Saturday.

"I'll go down and campaign against him as hard as anybody can," Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Manchin had vowed not to vote against him during the impeachment process but then voted against the former president in both impeachment trials. He also said he would consider targeting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist Democratic lawmaker for Arizona.

In his remarks about the 2020 presidential election, Trump falsely claimed that "the election was rigged and stolen, and now our country is being systematically destroyed" adding that he "ran twice and won twice."

"We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse," Trump said.

According to the most recent report from the United Nations, 5,327 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in the war in Ukraine.