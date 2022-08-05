Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 12:21 PM

West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Pool Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Thomas P. Connally Jr., 56, was sentenced on Thursday to 37 months imprisonment followed by three years probation.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to sending the threatening emails to Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, over COVID-19 restrictions.

In one email, Connally said Fauci and his family would be "dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire."

He also sent threatening emails to Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health and a other public health officials.

"Connally admitted that he sent the threats to Drs. Fauci and Collins with the intent to intimidate or interfere with the performance of their official duties and with the intent to retaliate against Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins for performing their official duties, including discussing COVID-19 and its testing and prevention," the Justice Department said in a statement.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said, "Everyone has the right to disagree, but you do not have the right to threaten a federal official's life."

Advertisement

"Threats like these will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

Read More

White House names new national monkeypox coordinator Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily 1 in 4 say harassing health officials over COVID-19 closures is 'justified' Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September

Latest Headlines

Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday marked the tenth anniversary of a shooting attack at the Sikh Temple in Wisconsin by saying that President Joe Biden is protecting worshipers and countering hate crimes and domestic terrorism.
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nebraska State Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people who were found in two homes that were set on fire in a small town this week.
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon and iRobot announced Friday that they've signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire iRobot -- the company that makes the Roomba vacuum -- for $1.7 billion.
Lightning strike near White House kills couple, 2 others seriously hurt
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lightning strike near White House kills couple, 2 others seriously hurt
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple died Friday and two other people are in critical condition after a lighting strike touched down near the White House, authorities said.
U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July; more than twice the expected total
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July; more than twice the expected total
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs during the month of July, the Labor Department said in its monthly labor assessment on Friday -- a figure that's more than twice what analysts expected.
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP primary in Arizona governor's race
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP primary in Arizona governor's race
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who won the support from former President Donald Trump by questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, has won the state's Republican primary.
Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Democrats are a step closer to passing major legislation that aims to fight climate change, reduce inflation and reform tax policies after they received support from frequent holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally attacking an Asian family at a Sam's Club amid the pandemic as he believed they were Chinese, whom he erroneously blamed for spreading COVID-19.
Vehicle plows through New Mexico parade; several injured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Vehicle plows through New Mexico parade; several injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said a vehicle drove through a parade in the city of Gallup on Thursday night, injuring multiple people.
EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The European Union sanctioned deposed pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr on accusations of undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement