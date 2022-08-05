West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci

A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Pool Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Thomas P. Connally Jr., 56, was sentenced on Thursday to 37 months imprisonment followed by three years probation.

He pleaded guilty to sending the threatening emails to Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, over COVID-19 restrictions.

In one email, Connally said Fauci and his family would be "dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire."

He also sent threatening emails to Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health and a other public health officials.

"Connally admitted that he sent the threats to Drs. Fauci and Collins with the intent to intimidate or interfere with the performance of their official duties and with the intent to retaliate against Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins for performing their official duties, including discussing COVID-19 and its testing and prevention," the Justice Department said in a statement.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said, "Everyone has the right to disagree, but you do not have the right to threaten a federal official's life."

"Threats like these will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he added.