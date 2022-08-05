Vehicle plows through New Mexico parade; several injured

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said a vehicle drove through a parade in the city of Gallup on Thursday night, injuring multiple people.

Among the injured were at least two Gallup police officers, New Mexico State Police said on Twitter.

The driver has been arrested, according to authorities.

The night parade, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., was apart of festivities planned for the 100th Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, a 10-day event that celebrates Native American culture and heritage, according to a press release about the event.

Gallup is located near the New Mexico-Arizona border and is about 140 miles west of Albuquerque.

Video of the incident published online shows a gold truck drive through the parade as performers in the street attempt to run out of its way.

New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano told the Albuquerque Journal that there were no deaths but he was unable to comment on the extent of the injured.

This is a developing story.