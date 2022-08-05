Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 4:53 AM

Vehicle plows through New Mexico parade; several injured

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said a vehicle drove through a parade in the city of Gallup on Thursday night, injuring multiple people.

Among the injured were at least two Gallup police officers, New Mexico State Police said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The driver has been arrested, according to authorities.

The night parade, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., was apart of festivities planned for the 100th Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, a 10-day event that celebrates Native American culture and heritage, according to a press release about the event.

Gallup is located near the New Mexico-Arizona border and is about 140 miles west of Albuquerque.

Video of the incident published online shows a gold truck drive through the parade as performers in the street attempt to run out of its way.

New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano told the Albuquerque Journal that there were no deaths but he was unable to comment on the extent of the injured.

This is a developing story.

Read More

Four hospitalized in critical condition following lightning strike in Lafayette Square 4 found dead in 2 homes set ablaze in Nebraska town; police suspect foul play DOJ charges 4 current, former Louisville cops in death of Breonna Taylor

Latest Headlines

EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The European Union sanctioned deposed pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr on accusations of undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine.
Four hospitalized in critical condition following lightning strike in Lafayette Square
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Four hospitalized in critical condition following lightning strike in Lafayette Square
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four people were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after being struck by lightning in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square near the White House, authorities said.
4 found dead in 2 homes set ablaze in Nebraska town; police suspect foul play
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
4 found dead in 2 homes set ablaze in Nebraska town; police suspect foul play
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four people were found dead inside two homes set ablaze in the small Nebraska city of Laurel on Thursday in what authorities suspect was result of foul play.
NOAA still predicts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NOAA still predicts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service on Thursday said it still anticipates an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An autopsy into the killings shows parents Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, died from "multiple sharp-force injuries." The father was also shot. Their daughter, Lula, 6, was strangled and suffered a gunshot wound.
Florida woman says Equifax error cost her hundreds in higher car loan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida woman says Equifax error cost her hundreds in higher car loan
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Equifax days after the company confirmed a technical glitch miscalculated credit scores for some 300,000 consumers.
Twitter subpoenas investment firms backing Elon Musk as legal battle heats up
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Twitter subpoenas investment firms backing Elon Musk as legal battle heats up
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The company this week served legal papers to investment banks that had been in talks with Musk about financing the deal, including Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Bank of America.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement