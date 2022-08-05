Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 5:22 PM

U.S. stocks make some gains in first week of August after jobs report

By Adam Schrader
U.S. stocks make some gains in first week of August after jobs report
Trading indexes rounded out the week mostly up as many economists and analysts raved about significantly better than expected jobs numbers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 stock indexes rounded out the first week of August trading with some gains after the release of the better-than-expected jobs report.

Data from Nasdaq shows that the index rose about 2.2% this week to 12,657.55 points despite falling about 0.5% in volatile trading on Friday. The S&P 500 still rose about 0.4% in weekly trading after falling about 0.2% on Friday.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 0.2% on Friday but ultimately fell about 0.1% in the week's trading to 32,803.47 points.

Individual stocks that netted some of the biggest gains Friday include Bed Bath & Beyond and Progyny, a fertility benefits company that covers fertility treatments and provides support for adoption and surrogacy. Progyny's stock rose 35% in morning trading after posting a quarterly profit of $8.8 million.

RELATED U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July; more than twice the expected total

Stocks that fell in Friday trading include the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery and fuel cell-powered truck maker Hyzon Motors, which disclosed Thursday that its board appointed a special committee to investigate financial issues and operational inefficiencies.

The news came as the Labor Department said in its monthly assessment Friday that the U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs during the month of July.

Advertisement

Most economists projected the report would only show about 250,000 new jobs. The report noted that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% for the month.

RELATED Dow, S&P 500 snap winning streaks as investors look ahead to July jobs report

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy noted in a tweet Friday that gas prices have declined for 50 days straight since reaching record-breaking levels in the spring and early summer months. The national average at the pump is now $4.093 per gallon with 21 states below $4 per gallon.

This week's stock performance comes after stocks ended trading last Friday with the largest monthly gains since 2020.

RELATED U.N. chief blasts 'grotesque greed,' urges governments to tax record energy profits

Latest Headlines

Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has denied Washington, D.C., Mayor Murial Bowser's request to deploy the National Guard to assist with migrants being bussed into the nation's capital.
Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A financial expert testified Friday that Alex Jones is worth up to $240 million in a defamation case brought by the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state's latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Federal Elections Commission filings show former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, claiming to be an "election defense fund, paid $60,000 to a fashion designer for Melania Trump.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Friday despite feeling "very well" one week after being diagnosed with a rebound case of the virus, his physician announced.
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A countersuit against Twitter from Elon Musk accuses Twitter of misleading him about Twitter's true advertising base, leading Musk to try to get out of his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter.
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday marked the tenth anniversary of a shooting attack at the Sikh Temple in Wisconsin by saying that President Joe Biden is protecting worshipers and countering hate crimes and domestic terrorism.
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nebraska State Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people who were found in two homes that were set on fire in a small town this week.
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon and iRobot announced Friday that they've signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire iRobot -- the company that makes the Roomba vacuum -- for $1.7 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement