Aug. 5, 2022 / 11:43 AM

Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4

By Clyde Hughes

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nebraska State Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people who were found in two homes that were set on fire in a small town this week.

The fires were reported and the bodies were found on Thursday in the town of Laurel. Police said at the time that they suspected foul play.

One of the homes contained one body and the other had three inside. Investigators believe an accelerant may have been used in both fires.

State Police Col. John Bolduc said Friday that Jason A. Jones was arrested in a house just across the street from both of the burned homes. Authorities had found that Jones, 42, had burn injuries.

"He has not been booked yet because he is in the hospital," Bolduc said according to WOWT-TV. "We don't believe at this time that there is no more danger to the Laurel community or northeast Nebraska as a result of this arrest."

Bolduc said Jones had serious burns over a large part of his body and was airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln. He's believed to be in serious condition.

Police surrounded the house where Jones was found and used a loudspeaker to announce their arrest warrant.

"Firefighters worked diligently to put out the fire, but also to preserve evidence that may be located inside the home," Bolduc said according to the Omaha World-Herald. "Our investigators are processing that second scene at this time."

