Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack

Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday marked the tenth anniversary of a shooting attack at the Sikh Temple in Wisconsin by saying that President Joe Biden is protecting worshipers and countering hate crimes and domestic terrorism. Biden's administration said that several laws have been enacted recently to achieve greater safety at houses of worship, such as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act. Advertisement

Executive actions also include orders to reduce gun violence and combat hate crimes, which include crimes committed on the basis of religious identity or affiliation.

"We must be vigilant against the rising tide of targeted violence and hate at home and abroad, and work to ensure that no one feels afraid to attend a religious service, school, or community center, or walk down the street wearing the symbols of their faith," the White House said in a statement.

The White House also said the administration is implementing the first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, which creates a "a one-stop online clearinghouse" for federal resources.

"The comprehensive strategy provides a nationwide framework for the U.S. government and partners to understand and share domestic terrorism related information," the White House added.

In June, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was the first major piece of gun legislation passed in decades, and it includes millions for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It also closes the "boyfriend loophole" and changes the process 18-21 year olds use to buy guns.

Six people were killed at the Sikh Temple in Oak Cree, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2012. The gunman, Wade Michael Page, was shot dead by police.