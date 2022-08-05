Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack

Executive actions also include orders to reduce gun violence and combat hate crimes, which include crimes committed on the basis of religious identity or affiliation.
"We must be vigilant against the rising tide of targeted violence and hate at home and abroad, and work to ensure that no one feels afraid to attend a religious service, school, or community center, or walk down the street wearing the symbols of their faith," the White House said in a statement.
The young son of a man shot dead at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wis., is seen at a memorial service on August 10, 2012. File Photo by Allen Fredrickson/UPI
The White House also said the administration is implementing the first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, which creates a "a one-stop online clearinghouse" for federal resources.
"The comprehensive strategy provides a nationwide framework for the U.S. government and partners to understand and share domestic terrorism related information," the White House added.
In June, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was the first major piece of gun legislation passed in decades, and it includes millions for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It also closes the "boyfriend loophole" and changes the process 18-21 year olds use to buy guns.
The White said Friday that the combination of actions in recent weeks make everyone in the United States safer and add protection for those who gather at places of worship.