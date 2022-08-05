Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 12:25 PM

Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
The White said Friday that the combination of actions taken in recent weeks make everyone in the United States safer, and add protection for those who gather at places of worship. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday marked the tenth anniversary of a shooting attack at the Sikh Temple in Wisconsin by saying that President Joe Biden is protecting worshipers and countering hate crimes and domestic terrorism.

Biden's administration said that several laws have been enacted recently to achieve greater safety at houses of worship, such as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act.

Advertisement

Executive actions also include orders to reduce gun violence and combat hate crimes, which include crimes committed on the basis of religious identity or affiliation.

"We must be vigilant against the rising tide of targeted violence and hate at home and abroad, and work to ensure that no one feels afraid to attend a religious service, school, or community center, or walk down the street wearing the symbols of their faith," the White House said in a statement.

The young son of a man shot dead at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wis., is seen at a memorial service on August 10, 2012. File Photo by Allen Fredrickson/UPI
Advertisement

The White House also said the administration is implementing the first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, which creates a "a one-stop online clearinghouse" for federal resources.

"The comprehensive strategy provides a nationwide framework for the U.S. government and partners to understand and share domestic terrorism related information," the White House added.

In June, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was the first major piece of gun legislation passed in decades, and it includes millions for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It also closes the "boyfriend loophole" and changes the process 18-21 year olds use to buy guns.

RELATED Biden says U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader in drone strike

The White said Friday that the combination of actions in recent weeks make everyone in the United States safer and add protection for those who gather at places of worship.

Six people were killed at the Sikh Temple in Oak Cree, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2012. The gunman, Wade Michael Page, was shot dead by police.

Read More

Top terrorism official says domestic extremism similar to Jan. 6 attack on the rise BTS to visit Joe Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

Latest Headlines

West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nebraska State Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people who were found in two homes that were set on fire in a small town this week.
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon and iRobot announced Friday that they've signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire iRobot -- the company that makes the Roomba vacuum -- for $1.7 billion.
Lightning strike near White House kills couple, 2 others seriously hurt
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lightning strike near White House kills couple, 2 others seriously hurt
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple died Friday and two other people are in critical condition after a lighting strike touched down near the White House, authorities said.
U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July; more than twice the expected total
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July; more than twice the expected total
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs during the month of July, the Labor Department said in its monthly labor assessment on Friday -- a figure that's more than twice what analysts expected.
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP primary in Arizona governor's race
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP primary in Arizona governor's race
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who won the support from former President Donald Trump by questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, has won the state's Republican primary.
Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Democrats are a step closer to passing major legislation that aims to fight climate change, reduce inflation and reform tax policies after they received support from frequent holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally attacking an Asian family at a Sam's Club amid the pandemic as he believed they were Chinese, whom he erroneously blamed for spreading COVID-19.
Vehicle plows through New Mexico parade; several injured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Vehicle plows through New Mexico parade; several injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said a vehicle drove through a parade in the city of Gallup on Thursday night, injuring multiple people.
EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The European Union sanctioned deposed pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr on accusations of undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement