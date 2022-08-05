Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 6:37 PM

Indiana House passes abortion bill, companion with $200 tax refunds to taxpayers

By Adam Schrader
Indiana House passes abortion bill, companion with $200 tax refunds to taxpayers
Protesters rallied outside the Indianapolis State Library on July 25 as Vice President Kamala Harris met with Indiana state legislators for a roundtable discussion on abortion rights. The Indiana state legislature on Friday passed two bills, one banning most abortions and the other sending $200 payments to residents of the state. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Indiana House on Friday passed two bills -- one which outlaws nearly all abortions and the other which provides a $200 refund to taxpayers while also earmarking $75 million for social service programs for women and children because of the abortion ban.

Senate Bill 1, which bans abortions with limited exceptions for cases of rape and incest and to protect the life of the mother, was amended by the House before it passed with a vote of 62-38 and returned to the upper chamber for consideration, according to the Indiana General Assembly website.

Advertisement

The state Senate filed a motion to concur with the changes and that bill is expected to be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk to be signed into law.

The Indiana House also passed Senate Bill 2, which was also amended by the lower chamber, with a vote of 93-6 on Friday.

RELATED Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas

That bill provides Indiana taxpayers with an automatic $200 refund from the state's excess reserves and allocates millions of dollars for crisis pregnancy centers and other services. It also includes moving $1 billion in excess funds to the state's teacher pension fund.

Advertisement

Senate Bill 2 was sent back to the state Senate, which concurred with changes made by the House and has been sent to Holcomb's desk to be signed. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 payments to Hoosiers as part of a plan to provide inflation relief.

"I am extremely pleased to see the House advance Senate Bill 2 that includes returning a billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund," Holcomb said in a statement.

RELATED Biden's executive order seeks HHS's use of Medicaid for abortion travel

"After all, this is the reason I called the General Assembly back into special session and I'm grateful they have acted swiftly and collaboratively to advance this much-needed bill to third reading in the House tomorrow.

"No less important is the package of robust programming to strengthen the health outcomes for Hoosier women and babies. The contents of this current bill now reflect strong contributions from all corners of the General Assembly and I look forward to signing it as soon as it arrives on my desk."

Indiana House Democrats issued a statement after the passage of Senate Bill 1 saying that Republican lawmakers "made women second class citizens" with the passage of the bill.

RELATED Georgia now recognizes fetuses as tax return dependents

Latest Headlines

GOP selects Milwaukee to host 2024 RNC
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
GOP selects Milwaukee to host 2024 RNC
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee voted Friday to hold its 2024 convention in Milwaukee after Nashville -- the other contender to be host -- withdrew from consideration.
U.S. stocks make some gains in first week of August after jobs report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. stocks make some gains in first week of August after jobs report
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 stock indexes rounded out the first week of August trading with some gains after the release of the better-than-expected jobs report.
Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has denied Washington, D.C., Mayor Murial Bowser's request to deploy the National Guard to assist with migrants being bussed into the nation's capital.
Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A financial expert testified Friday that Alex Jones is worth up to $240 million in a defamation case brought by the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state's latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Federal Elections Commission filings show former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, claiming to be an "election defense fund, paid $60,000 to a fashion designer for Melania Trump.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Friday despite feeling "very well" one week after being diagnosed with a rebound case of the virus, his physician announced.
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A countersuit against Twitter from Elon Musk accuses Twitter of misleading him about Twitter's true advertising base, leading Musk to try to get out of his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter.
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday marked the tenth anniversary of a shooting attack at the Sikh Temple in Wisconsin by saying that President Joe Biden is protecting worshipers and countering hate crimes and domestic terrorism.
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
4 in critical condition after lightning strike near White House
4 in critical condition after lightning strike near White House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement