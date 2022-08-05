Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 4:51 PM

Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.

By Danielle Haynes
Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.
Members of the National Guard walk past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2021. The Defense Department on Friday refused D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser's request for National Guard help with migrants being bussed into the capital by Texas and Arizona. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has denied Washington, D.C., Mayor Murial Bowser's request to deploy the National Guard to assist with migrants being bussed into the nation's capital by governors in Arizona and Texas, military officials said Friday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined the request, saying such a deployment "would negatively impact the readiness of the DCNG and have negative effects on the organization and members," a statement from the Defense Department said.

Advertisement

Bowser requested the federal help last month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey began programs to send migrants who arrived at the southern border to Washington, D.C.

The programs were politically driven -- intended to draw attention to what the Republican leaders described as President Joe Biden's open-border policy.

RELATED ACLU accuses Border Patrol of confiscating turbans from migrant Sikhs

While Biden has reversed some strict, Trump-era border laws -- such as a majority of the border wall construction -- his administration does enforce some border policies, focusing on deporting those committing crimes.

Bowser said she plans to ask for National Guard help again, but on more narrow terms.

Advertisement

"When the mayor of the District says she needs or he needs ... the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect a fair consideration," she said.

RELATED Most migrants who escaped abandoned truck in Mexico from Guatemala, officials say

The Washington Post reported that volunteers who have been assisting migrants arriving on the busses disagreed with Bowser's request for help from the National Guard. They said the migrants need a place to sleep and food, not the military.

The Pentagon's decision comes the same day Abbott said Texas is now busing migrants from the border to New York City. He said they were expected to arrive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning.

Abbott invited Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the border to observe the crisis first-hand, The Hill reported.

Read More

Biden admin. OKs project to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma

Latest Headlines

U.S. stocks make some gains in first week of August after jobs report
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
U.S. stocks make some gains in first week of August after jobs report
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 stock indexes rounded out the first week of August trading with some gains after the release of the better-than-expected jobs report.
Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A financial expert testified Friday that Alex Jones is worth up to $240 million in a defamation case brought by the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state's latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Federal Elections Commission filings show former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, claiming to be an "election defense fund, paid $60,000 to a fashion designer for Melania Trump.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Friday despite feeling "very well" one week after being diagnosed with a rebound case of the virus, his physician announced.
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A countersuit against Twitter from Elon Musk accuses Twitter of misleading him about Twitter's true advertising base, leading Musk to try to get out of his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter.
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday marked the tenth anniversary of a shooting attack at the Sikh Temple in Wisconsin by saying that President Joe Biden is protecting worshipers and countering hate crimes and domestic terrorism.
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nebraska State Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people who were found in two homes that were set on fire in a small town this week.
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon and iRobot announced Friday that they've signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire iRobot -- the company that makes the Roomba vacuum -- for $1.7 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement