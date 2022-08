Former President Donald J. Trump is pictured at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. An FEC filing shows Trump's Save America PAC paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer Herve Pierre Braillard. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Federal Elections Commission filings show former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, claiming to be an "election defense fund, paid $60,000 to a fashion designer for Melania Trump. The FCC filings show four payments to Herve Pierre Braillard, allegedly for "strategy consulting." Three payments of $18,000 each were disbursed from the Trump PAC in May and June of 2022. A $6,000 payment was made in April. Advertisement

"Mr. Pierre serves as a senior adviser to Save America, involved in event management and special projects," said Taylor Budowich, a senior official with Save America.

The Trump PAC has raised more than $100 million, in part through emails claiming the money would go to an "Official Election Defense Fund."

But according to investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 committee investigating a pro-Trump mob's violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, that election defense fund never existed.

Two former Trump aides testified during the committee hearings that an election defense fund never existed and was just a marketing tactic.

According to USA Today, Braillard is a French-American New York-based designer that has worked with Melania Trump, as well as First Ladies Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.