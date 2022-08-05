GOP selects Milwaukee to host 2024 RNC

Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and their families stand on the stage as balloons and confetti drop on the final day of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 21, 2016. The GOP chose Milwaukee for its 2024 convention. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee voted Friday to hold its 2024 convention in Milwaukee after Nashville -- the other contender to be host -- withdrew from consideration, the head of the GOP announced. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the party unanimously chose the Wisconsin city to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024," she tweeted.

"Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is just outstanding. I am personally so excited to go to Milwaukee for our convention. In the next two years, we look forward to working with the mayor and everyone in the community to make this an event that not only highlights the RNC and our nominee for 2024 but highlights the great city that Milwaukee is," McDaniel said.

Johnson praised the decision, pointing to it as an economic opportunity for the city, WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported.

"I may be biased because I'm the mayor, but I think you all made the right choice. I look forward to presenting my city to Republican delegates, to alternates and representatives of the news media as well as who will descend upon Milwaukee," Johnson said.

"We want to share our waterfront, we want to share our river walks. We want you to enjoy our hotels, we want you to visit our museums, we want you to take in our natural beauty, we want you to eat at our fine restaurants, we want you to tip generously, very generously."

In addition to Milwaukee, the RNC was considering Nashville as the 2024 host city, but the Nashville Metro Council was unable agree on terms for such a bid.

The council voted 22-10 on Tuesday against a draft agreement, the Nashville Scene reported. That left only Milwaukee with a draft agreement in place with the RNC, The Tennessean reported.

Milwaukee was last selected to host a political convention in 2020 -- the Democratic National Convention -- but it was changed to a virtual event after the spread of COVID-19.