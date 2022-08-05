Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 2:49 PM

Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'

By Danielle Haynes
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
President Joe Biden speaks before signing two bills at the White House on Friday. Though he tested positive for COVID-19 again, he's continuing to work and maintain social distance and isolation. Pool Photo by Evan Vucci/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Friday despite feeling "very well" one week after being diagnosed with a rebound case of the virus, his physician announced.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said Biden has undergone daily monitoring since Saturday, which is when it was detected that the president's case of COVID-19 had returned.

"The president continues to feel very well," O'Connor said in an update of Biden's condition. "His cough has almost completely resolved."

O'Connor said Biden's temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation are all within normal ranges. His lungs also remain clear.

RELATED Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack

Biden first tested positive for the virus July 21 and was treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral, for five days. After several days in isolation, he tested negative July 27, but three days later was positive again.

Paxlovid appears to be linked to rebound cases of COVID-19 -- or, when a patient tests positive after initially testing negative following treatment with the antiviral. A recent study found that the phenomenon was uncommon, about 0.8% of a group of 483 high-risk patients.

O'Connor said Biden will continue "strict isolation measures" while still testing positive.

"He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the executive residence," he said. "As I have stated previously, the president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the executive residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

RELATED Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return

