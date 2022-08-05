Trending
Aug. 5, 2022 / 8:22 PM

Pennsylvania house fire kills 7 adults, 3 children

By Danielle Haynes

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- An early-morning fire in the eastern Pennsylvania town of Nescopeck killed 10 people Friday, state police said.

Among the dead were three children whose names weren't released, ages 5, 6 and 7. Pennsylvania State Police identified the deceased adults as Dale Baker, 19; Star Baker, 22; David Daubert Sr., 79; Brian Daubert, 43; Laura Daubert, 47; and Marian Slusser, 54.

Three adults had been able to safely escape the blaze, which destroyed the residence. Officials believe 13 dogs also died in the fire.

"Three deceased have been removed, and we expect multiple more deceased individuals to be respectfully removed from the residence upon their identification," Lt. Derek Felsman said. "It's a complex criminal investigation with multiple fatalities."

State police said the fire broke out at 2:42 a.m. after a family gathering in which some of the children had been sleeping over, The Times-Tribune of Scranton, Pa., reported. Neighbors told officials they heard a loud popping sound or explosion before the front porch became engulfed in flames.

A firefighter with the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co., Harold Baker, said his children and grandchildren were among the dead.

"I couldn't get in there to save them. That is the biggest thing that has been on me. I couldn't get in there to save them," he told WNEP-TV in Scranton.

