Aug. 5, 2022 / 9:02 AM

Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP primary in Arizona governor's race

By Clyde Hughes
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP primary in Arizona governor's race
A former local television news anchor, GOP nominee Kari Lake has fully endorsed former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won the 2020 election. She's also promised to secure the state's southern border with Mexico. Photo courtesy Kari Lake/Twitter

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who won the support from former President Donald Trump by questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, has won the state's Republican primary.

Lake is projected to win about 47% of the vote over Republican challenger Karrin Taylor Robson, who had the support of former Vice President Mike Pence and is projected to win 44% of ballots.

"Though the results took longer than they should have, Arizonans who have been forgotten by the establishment just delivered a political earthquake," Lake said according to the Arizona Republic.

A former local television news anchor, Lake has fully endorsed the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. She's also promised to secure the state's southern border with Mexico.

RELATED Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves

Lake will go up against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs in the general election in November. Hobbs has mostly maintained a healthy lead over Lake, according to polling.

Voters in Tennessee also went to the polls on Thursday.

There, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin held a narrow lead by Friday over J.B. Smiley Jr. in the party's primary. The winner will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee in November.

Martin, a Nashville physician, had won 39% of the vote by early Friday -- and Smiley, a Memphis city councilman, had won 38.7%.

Most of the remaining votes to be counted were in Shelby County, where Memphis is located.

"The campaign team is confident in the vote that is remaining out there," Martin said Thursday night according to The Tennessean. "We feel really good about the numbers tonight, otherwise we wouldn't be here."

RELATED Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas

In Tennessee's closely watched Republican primary for the 5th House District, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged from a nine-person field to win with 37% of the vote. Trump stayed out of the race after his preferred candidate Morgan Ortagus was pulled from the ballot over residency issues.

Ogles had previously made headlines by calling President Joe Biden's administration "a criminal enterprise" and saying that Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be "impeached and then tried for treason."

