Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies

Alex Jones, pictured in 2021, has put $11,000 per day into a shell company since he was found liable by default in the defamation case, a financial expert testified.

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A financial expert testified Friday that Alex Jones is worth up to $240 million before a jury began deliberations over how much the conspiracy theorist should pay in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting. The Texas jury heard remarks from economic consultant Bernard Pettingill Jr. and lawyers before breaking to decide Jones' punishment. The panel ruled Thursday that he must pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, $4.1 million in compensatory damages. Advertisement

The two sued Jones for defamation after the latter repeatedly described the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., as a hoax on his Infowars talk show. The shooting left 20 children -- ages 6 and 7 -- dead, along with six adults.

Pettingill said it was difficult to determine Jones and his company's exact net worth because he used multiple shell companies to move money and failed to disclose some monetary records.

He was able to determine, though, that Jones' company, Free Speech Systems, earned at least $50 million each year from 2016 to 2021. Pettingill also said Jones paid himself $18 million yearly from 2015 to 2018 and withdrew $62 million in 2021.

Pettingill said he was unable to "put a finger on what [Jones] does for a living," but described him as "a very successful man," according to The Guardian.

Additionally, Pettingill testified that after Jones was found to be liable by default in the defamation case, he began putting $11,000 a day into PQPR Holdings, a shell company without any employees that lists Jones as a manager. He said Free Speech Systems had more than $79 million in debts, a majority of which was in the form of a loan due to PQPR.

Jones was "using that note as a clawback to pay himself back," Pettingill testified.

"His organization chart is an inverted T, which means everything flows to Alex Jones. Alex Jones made all the major decisions, and I think Alex Jones knows where the money is," the financial expert said, according to The New York Times. "He can say he's broke, he has no money, but we know that's not correct."

In April, three companies connected to Jones, including InfoWars, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Last year, Jones lost two defamation lawsuits filed by victims of Sandy Hook. In a Connecticut case, a judge said Jones was liable by default for refusing to turn over documents the court demanded about his businesses.

