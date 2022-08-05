Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 4:14 PM

Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies

By Danielle Haynes
Alex Jones worth up to $240M, financial expert testifies
Alex Jones, pictured in 2021, has put $11,000 per day into a shell company since he was found liable by default in the defamation case, a financial expert testified. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A financial expert testified Friday that Alex Jones is worth up to $240 million before a jury began deliberations over how much the conspiracy theorist should pay in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

The Texas jury heard remarks from economic consultant Bernard Pettingill Jr. and lawyers before breaking to decide Jones' punishment. The panel ruled Thursday that he must pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, $4.1 million in compensatory damages.

Advertisement

The two sued Jones for defamation after the latter repeatedly described the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., as a hoax on his Infowars talk show. The shooting left 20 children -- ages 6 and 7 -- dead, along with six adults.

Pettingill said it was difficult to determine Jones and his company's exact net worth because he used multiple shell companies to move money and failed to disclose some monetary records.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages

He was able to determine, though, that Jones' company, Free Speech Systems, earned at least $50 million each year from 2016 to 2021. Pettingill also said Jones paid himself $18 million yearly from 2015 to 2018 and withdrew $62 million in 2021.

Advertisement

Pettingill said he was unable to "put a finger on what [Jones] does for a living," but described him as "a very successful man," according to The Guardian.

Additionally, Pettingill testified that after Jones was found to be liable by default in the defamation case, he began putting $11,000 a day into PQPR Holdings, a shell company without any employees that lists Jones as a manager. He said Free Speech Systems had more than $79 million in debts, a majority of which was in the form of a loan due to PQPR.

RELATED Alex Jones admits in court that Sandy Hook mass shooting was '100% real'

Jones was "using that note as a clawback to pay himself back," Pettingill testified.

"His organization chart is an inverted T, which means everything flows to Alex Jones. Alex Jones made all the major decisions, and I think Alex Jones knows where the money is," the financial expert said, according to The New York Times. "He can say he's broke, he has no money, but we know that's not correct."

In April, three companies connected to Jones, including InfoWars, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Last year, Jones lost two defamation lawsuits filed by victims of Sandy Hook. In a Connecticut case, a judge said Jones was liable by default for refusing to turn over documents the court demanded about his businesses.
Advertisement

Read More

House Select Committee probe of Capitol riot: revelations so far

Latest Headlines

Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Pentagon refuses National Guard aid for migrants bussed to D.C.
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has denied Washington, D.C., Mayor Murial Bowser's request to deploy the National Guard to assist with migrants being bussed into the nation's capital.
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas Gov. Abbott announces first bus of migrants sent to New York City
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state's latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Federal Elections Commission filings show former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, claiming to be an "election defense fund, paid $60,000 to a fashion designer for Melania Trump.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Friday despite feeling "very well" one week after being diagnosed with a rebound case of the virus, his physician announced.
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A countersuit against Twitter from Elon Musk accuses Twitter of misleading him about Twitter's true advertising base, leading Musk to try to get out of his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter.
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden promotes new safety laws on 10th anniversary of deadly Sikh Temple attack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday marked the tenth anniversary of a shooting attack at the Sikh Temple in Wisconsin by saying that President Joe Biden is protecting worshipers and countering hate crimes and domestic terrorism.
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man will spend three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest injured suspect for Nebraska home fires that killed 4
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Nebraska State Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people who were found in two homes that were set on fire in a small town this week.
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon and iRobot announced Friday that they've signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire iRobot -- the company that makes the Roomba vacuum -- for $1.7 billion.
Lightning strike near White House kills couple, 2 others seriously hurt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lightning strike near White House kills couple, 2 others seriously hurt
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple died Friday and two other people are in critical condition after a lighting strike touched down near the White House, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement