Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez and four others were arrested Thursday in a bribery scheme to finance her 2020 campaign, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

In an indictment, the department said the fraudulent scheme involved Vázquez, 62, and co-conspirators Julio Herrera, Frances Diaz, Mark Rossini and John Blakeman. Advertisement

"The alleged bribery scheme rose to the highest levels of the Puerto Rican government, threatening public trust in our electoral processes and institutions of governance," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said in a statement. "The Department of Justice is committed to holding accountable those who wrongly believe there is one rule of law for the powerful and another for the powerless. No one is above the rule of law."

Herrera, 50, owned an international bank operating in San Juan. Diaz, 50, was CEO of the bank. Rossini, 60, was a former FBI agent advising Herrera and Blakeman, 53, was a political consultant in Vázquez's campaign.

Authorities say Herrera and Rossini promised to donate $300,000 for Vázquez's gubernatorial campaign if she installed a new head for the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, a financial regulator in Puerto Rico.

Vázquez went on to become governor and fired the current commissioner in February 2020, installing a new chief three months later. Prosecutors say she received the $300,000 as promised.

Once Vázquez lost in the August 2020 primaries, Herrera tried to bribe her successor $25,000 to smooth over an ongoing audit of his bank, prosecutors said.

Vázquez first ascended to the governorship in August 2019, after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was forced to resign after leaked text messages showed him participating in misogynistic and homophobic conversations.

A week earlier, the FBI had arrested two of Rosselló's aides in connection with a $15 million fraud case.