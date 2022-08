The Labor Department's unemployment update on Thursday came one day before it was scheduled to release the jobs report for the month of July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- About 260,000 workers in the United States have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly update on Thursday -- rising to a level last seen about nine months ago. The department said the filings were made for the week ending July 30. The total figure -- an increase of about 6,000 filings over the previous week -- was precisely what most analysts expected.

First-time jobless filings have steadily declined over the past year and reached a low of about 166,000 in March. The figure has crept back up in recent weeks amid slowdowns in the economy and layoffs in certain sectors, including technology. Walmart and online brokerage firm Robinhood both announced layoffs this week.

The last time first-time claims were near 260,000 was November 2021.

The department said the new four-week moving average was up to about 254,700, which is also the highest since last November.

Total unemployment claims from the most recent data was 1.4 million, an increase of almost 50,000.

The department's report Thursday came one day before it releases its July jobs report. Most economists expect the report to show about 260,000 hirings for the month of July.

