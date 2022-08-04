Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 11:13 PM

4 found dead in 2 homes set ablaze in Nebraska town; police suspect foul play

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four people were found dead inside two homes set ablaze in the small Nebraska city of Laurel on Thursday in what authorities suspect was result of foul play.

The two crime scenes were separated by three blocks in the city of 1,000 people located about 120 miles northwest of Omaha, and though police are unsure of how the residences are related Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, told reporters during a press conference that "it would be a stretch to say there is no connection."

Advertisement

"In total we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths," he said.

Police were called to the first residence on the 200 block of Elm Street just after 3 a.m. concerning reports of an explosion. As they were responding, the authorities received a second call about a house on fire blocks away where the bodies of three people were found inside.

RELATED DOJ charges 4 current, former Louisville cops in death of Breonna Taylor

The names of the victims were not released, and authorities are calling on the public for anyone with information to come forward.

Bolduc said that shortly after the second fire was reported law enforcement were informed of a silver sedan driven by a Black man that had been seen leaving town, traveling west on Highway 20.

Advertisement

It may have picked up a passenger in the process, he said.

RELATED Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured

Investigators believe that accelerants were used in the igniting of the two houses and that anyone who was inside when they were set ablaze may have been burned.

"Therefore, it is possible that our suspect or suspects received burn injuries," Bolduc said.

Police were working to determine a motive and the relationship, if any, between the victims.

RELATED Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda remarked during the press conference that Laurel is a safe, tight-knit community while calling on the public to report anything that seems out of the ordinary.

"Don't know for sure if the people knew each other but everybody knows everybody in this small community," he said.

Latest Headlines

Four hospitalized in critical condition following lightning strike in Lafayette Square
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Four hospitalized in critical condition following lightning strike in Lafayette Square
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four people were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after being struck by lightning in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square near the White House, authorities said.
NOAA still predicts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NOAA still predicts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service on Thursday said it still anticipates an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An autopsy into the killings shows parents Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, died from "multiple sharp-force injuries." The father was also shot. Their daughter, Lula, 6, was strangled and suffered a gunshot wound.
Florida woman says Equifax error cost her hundreds in higher car loan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida woman says Equifax error cost her hundreds in higher car loan
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Equifax days after the company confirmed a technical glitch miscalculated credit scores for some 300,000 consumers.
Twitter subpoenas investment firms backing Elon Musk as legal battle heats up
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Twitter subpoenas investment firms backing Elon Musk as legal battle heats up
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The company this week served legal papers to investment banks that had been in talks with Musk about financing the deal, including Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Bank of America.
Burger King sees more coupon, reward point use as inflation drives menu prices up
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Burger King sees more coupon, reward point use as inflation drives menu prices up
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The parent company of Burger King said Thursday that rising prices due to inflation are driving more customers to use things like coupons and loyalty program rewards.
Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol on Thursday requested copies of a trove of data that embattled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones denied still having.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement