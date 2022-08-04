Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 5:37 PM

FBI dealing with more violent crime, director tells Senate Judiciary Committee

By Simon Druker
FBI dealing with more violent crime, director tells Senate Judiciary Committee
The FBI is dealing with more incidents of violent crime this year, including crimes in reaction to June's Supreme Court decision on abortion, director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI is dealing with more incidents of violent crime this year, director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

"You know, I speak with chiefs and sheriffs all the time -- in fact, just about every week, sometimes more, and the No. 1 concern I hear from them, by far, is rising violence in their communities," Wray told committee members.

Advertisement

"Whether it's gangs terrorizing a neighborhood, well-known trigger-pullers who keep finding their way back out onto the streets, robbery crews graduating from carjackings to aggravated assaults and worse. The violent crime problem is real, and it's one we are firmly determined to combat."

In the last fiscal year, FBI task forces focused on violent crime made more than 17,000 arrests, while seizing 8,000 firearms and dismantling nearly 300 gangs and criminal enterprises across the country, Wray said.

RELATED Nikolas Cruz trial: Jury to tour mass shooting site at Parkland, Fla., high school

He pointed to three FBI field offices, in San Antonio, Phoenix and Sacramento, as an example of what his officers are dealing with on a routine basis.

In the same week, agents made more than a combined 30 arrests, including suspected drug traffickers with ties to drug cartels. They also seized multiple firearms and pounds of illicit street drugs.

Advertisement

"That is just three FBI field offices in a single week," Wray said in his opening remarks.

RELATED Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured

Wray, who is in his sixth year overseeing the FBI, was asked about violent crime as a reaction to June's decision by the Supreme Court decision on the right to abortion.

"I believe we have seen an uptick in that category," said Wray, 55, responding to questions from Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Amy Klobuchar D-Minn.

"I don't care what side of the issue you are on. You don't get to use violence or threats of violence."

RELATED Parkland families share 'indescribable' loss at shooter's death penalty trial

That violence comes as the agency tries to tackle the continuous threat of mass shootings.

"These attacks [shootings] on regular everyday people going about their regular, everyday lives are devastating for the communities affected, certainly, but they touch us all, and I can assure you the FBI family feels the heartbreak, too, and we're committed to doing our part to assist our partners and support victims and their families," Wray said.

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol on Thursday requested copies of a trove of data that embattled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones denied still having.
Dow, S&P 500 snap winning streaks as investors look ahead to July jobs report
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Dow, S&P 500 snap winning streaks as investors look ahead to July jobs report
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both posted losses Thursday, ending two-day winning streaks, as investors looked ahead to Friday's July jobs report.
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday declared monkeypox a national health emergency.
SpaceX set for Florida space coast's second launch of the day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX set for Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday is busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez indicted in election bribery scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez indicted in election bribery scheme
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez and four others were arrested Thursday in a bribery scheme to finance her 2020 campaign, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
ACLU accuses Border Patrol of confiscating turbans from migrant Sikhs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ACLU accuses Border Patrol of confiscating turbans from migrant Sikhs
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating a complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union that agents in Arizona confiscated turbans from Sikh migrants, a violation of their religious freedom.
Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New York health officials say they have detected the polio virus in wastewater samples in another county, just days after the virus was found in Rockland County.
Experts say climate change running up economic costs by the billions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Experts say climate change running up economic costs by the billions
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Senate committee heard testimony on Thursday about the rising economic costs of climate change as the chamber will soon vote on a Democratic bill that invests billions in various efforts to limit greenhouse gases.
DOJ charges 4 current, former Louisville cops in death of Breonna Taylor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ charges 4 current, former Louisville cops in death of Breonna Taylor
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The federal civil rights charges are for the officers' alleged falsification of the affidavit used to get the search warrant on Taylor's apartment in 2020. Her apartment was targeted by mistake.
DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sparked by rising passenger complaints over compensation for delayed and canceled flights, the Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed stricter rules for airlines in how they defined when redress is needed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement