Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Experts say climate change running up economic costs by the billions

By Doug Cunningham
Experts say climate change running up economic costs by the billions
"We cannot afford not to act. We must act now," one expert told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday. "There is no doubt that the costs and impacts we face are daunting." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Senate committee heard testimony on Thursday about the rising economic costs of climate change as the chamber will soon vote on a Democratic bill that invests billions in various efforts to limit greenhouse gases.

The panel heard from several witnesses and experts on global warming who underscored the importance of mitigating climate change from an economic standpoint.

Advertisement

"Climate change is here. The country knows it," Senate banking committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown said in his opening comments.

"The likely impact of climate change could cost people in my state $6 billion a year."

RELATED U.N. chief blasts 'grotesque greed,' urges governments to tax record energy profits

Brown blasted oil companies for making record profits and running up costs while their products are significantly contributing to the warming climate.

"These corporations and their executives have been getting rich by price-gouging consumers and polluting our communities for decades," Brown added, saying that Congress must work to grow a renewable energy economy.

Advertisement

Thursday's hearing came ahead of an expected vote in the Senate next week to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which invests in climate change efforts and moves to bring inflation down. One of the bill's many provisions mandates that carbon emissions be cut by 40% by the end of the 2020s.

RELATED Climate change is intensifying water cycle, bringing more flooding

The bill is expected to pass by a narrow margin next week. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who first opposed the bill, said this week he will vote for it -- giving Democrats the expected support to approve the proposal.

Sen. Pat Toomey, the panel's ranking Republican, spoke against the bill and instead blamed Democrats for inflation -- which is driven in no small part by energy costs. He also defended oil companies.

"They're trying to jam through a 700-page tax-and-spend bill that would pour fuel -- presumably of the carbon neutral kind -- on this fire," Toomey said at the hearing. "I'm not denying global warming. It's undoubtedly real. But what I'm denying is that these policies will have any meaningful effect."

Toomey said the Democratic bill would spend $385 billion in "corporate welfare for politically favored green energy" -- but offered no alternative to fight climate change.

Advertisement

Power a Clean Future Ohio Executive Director Joe Flarida appeared before the committee and said his organization produced a report titled, "The Bill is Coming Due." He said it found that local governments in Ohio will have to increase annual spending by as much as $6 billion per year by the mid-21st century to deal with the costs.

"We cannot afford not to act. We must act now," he told the committee. "There is no doubt that the costs and impacts we face are daunting. But I firmly believe that if we can do it locally, we can solve it globally."

David Butterworth, a business agent for Pipeliners Local Union 798 in West Virginia, told the hearing that he's concerned about the impact on power grid reliability.

"I support efforts to curb climate change, but I do not support curbing climate change when the cost is grid reliability," he said.

"This problem can be solved through hard work and the implementation of moderate policies that benefit the whole rather than the far-right and far-left fringes that continue to divide us."

Butterworth proposed that reformative techniques like carbon capture and hydrogen blending -- using existing pipelines -- could "bring down climate change levels."

Advertisement

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden delivers remarks remotely at the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New York health officials say they have detected the polio virus in wastewater samples in another county, just days after the virus was found in Rockland County.
DOJ charges 4 current, former Louisville cops in death of Breonna Taylor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ charges 4 current, former Louisville cops in death of Breonna Taylor
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The federal civil rights charges are for the officers' alleged falsification of the affidavit used to get the search warrant on Taylor's apartment in 2020. Her apartment was targeted by mistake.
DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sparked by rising passenger complaints over compensation for delayed and canceled flights, the Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed stricter rules for airlines in how they defined when redress is needed.
New jobless claims rise to 9-month high ahead of July jobs report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New jobless claims rise to 9-month high ahead of July jobs report
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- About 260,000 workers in the United States have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly update on Thursday -- rising to a level last seen about nine months ago.
California's McKinney Fire burns close to 60,000 acres; at least 4 dead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California's McKinney Fire burns close to 60,000 acres; at least 4 dead
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Containment for Northern California's deadly McKinney Fire -- the largest in the state this year -- rose to 10% on Thursday and crews say the blaze has now blackened close to 60,000 acres.
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13.
Nikolas Cruz trial: Jury to tour mass shooting site at Parkland, Fla., high school
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nikolas Cruz trial: Jury to tour mass shooting site at Parkland, Fla., high school
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Florida jury debating whether Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz should be put to death for the mass shooting attack more than four years ago was set to physically walk through the crime scene at the school on Thursday.
Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they have recaptured a man months after he was mistakenly released from jail where he was being held on charges of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker.
U.S. sues Trump aide Peter Navarro for emails sent from private account
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sues Trump aide Peter Navarro for emails sent from private account
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department sued former Trump administration trade advisor Peter Navarro on Wednesday to force him to hand over hundreds of emails from a private account that he used while working at the White House.
Oklahoma board recommends clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Oklahoma board recommends clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday recommended clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement