Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 9:37 AM

California's McKinney Fire burns close to 60,000 acres; at least 4 dead

By Doug Cunningham
California's McKinney Fire burns close to 60,000 acres; at least 4 dead
Containment for Northern California's deadly McKinney Fire -- the largest in the state this year -- rose to 10% on Thursday and crews say the blaze has now blackened close to 60,000 acres. Photo courtesy Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Containment for Northern California's deadly McKinney Fire -- the largest in the state this year -- rose to 10% on Thursday and crews say the blaze has now blackened close to 60,000 acres.

The fire began last week and so far at least four deaths have been attributed to the blaze, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.

Advertisement

Authorities said that multiple evacuation orders and warnings are still in effect and some fire trucks were damaged during flooding as firefighters battled the fire.

Cal Fire said on Thursday that the McKinney Fire has burned about 58,000 acres so far. It began on Friday.

Two people were found dead earlier this week as a result of the large fire. The bodies of both were found inside a burned car in the path of the blaze.

Advertisement

Crews have improved control of the fire this week. On Monday, the McKinney Fire was 0% contained. Weather conditions such as lightning and dry vegetation have made fighting the blaze more difficult.

RELATED At least 2 dead in Northern California after McKinney Fire explodes in size

Thousands of people and animals have been displaced by the large fire. A photojournalist discovered a young puppy in a burned area near the California-Oregon border several days ago.

Jonathan Rivas said he was filming the scenes last weekend in the community of Klamath River -- where the fire had burned a number of trees and homes -- when he heard the small dog calling out.

"I heard a yelp in the distance, but I didn't really know what it was," he told KCRA-TV. "I thought it was an injured deer or one of the wildlife that's there.

"All of a sudden, this little puppy comes and runs up to me. I was super shocked to see that come from the rubble there."

Read More

California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho

Latest Headlines

New jobless claims rise to 9-month high ahead of July jobs report
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
New jobless claims rise to 9-month high ahead of July jobs report
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- About 260,000 workers in the United States have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly update on Thursday -- rising to a level last seen about nine months ago.
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13.
Nikolas Cruz trial: Jury to tour mass shooting site at Parkland, Fla., high school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nikolas Cruz trial: Jury to tour mass shooting site at Parkland, Fla., high school
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Florida jury debating whether Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz should be put to death for the mass shooting attack more than four years ago was set to physically walk through the crime scene at the school on Thursday.
Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they have recaptured a man months after he was mistakenly released from jail where he was being held on charges of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker.
U.S. sues Trump aide Peter Navarro for emails sent from private account
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sues Trump aide Peter Navarro for emails sent from private account
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department sued former Trump administration trade advisor Peter Navarro on Wednesday to force him to hand over hundreds of emails from a private account that he used while working at the White House.
Oklahoma board recommends clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Oklahoma board recommends clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday recommended clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington.
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Walmart on Wednesday confirmed it plans to lay off corporate employees a week after the company cut its profit guidance, citing inflation.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58.
Former Trump White House counsel subpoenaed by federal grand jury
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former Trump White House counsel subpoenaed by federal grand jury
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A lawyer who once served as former President Donald Trump's White House counsel was subpoenaed Wednesday by a federal grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 Presidential election.
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Suspect Robert E. Crimo III, accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., pleaded not guilty to 117 criminal charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement