Protesters march in Los Angeles in September 2020 with an effigy of Breonna Taylor after she was killed during a police raid on the wrong home. The Department of Justice on Thursday announced federal charges for the four officers involved with her death. File Photo by Kyle Grillot/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday federal charges have been filed against four former and current Louisville police officers in the apartment raid that killed Breonna Taylor in 2020. The Justice Department on Thursday charged the four Louisville Metro Police officers -- Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meaney, Kelly Goodlet, and Brett Hankison -- with civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracy, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction of justice. Advertisement

Jaynes, who was fired in January 2021 for lying on the search warrant that led to the raid that killed Taylor, is already in FBI custody, his attorney, Thomas Clay, told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

During a press conference Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal civil rights charges are for the officers' alleged falsification of the affidavit used to get the search warrant on Taylor's apartment. Her apartment was targeted by mistake.

"The federal charges announced today allege that members of the place-based investigations unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor's home, that this act violated federal civil rights laws and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor's death," Garland said at the Justice Department.

Hankison testified in February in a separate indictment that he fired 10 shots during the raid that killed Taylor because he feared he and fellow officers were under fire as they entered the apartment.