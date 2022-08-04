Trending
Aug. 4, 2022 / 7:13 PM

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said an autopsy into the killings of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter, 6, revealed multiple injuries contributed to their deaths. Arlo Schmidt, 9, was the only member of the Cedar Falls family to survive the attack. Photo courtesy of Beth Shapiro/GoFundMe

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brutal new details emerged Thursday in the triple-slaying of an Iowa family, including a 6-year-old girl, at a state park in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said an autopsy into the killings shows parents Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, died from "multiple sharp-force injuries." The father was also shot, officials said in a statement.

Their daughter Lula, 6, was strangled and suffered a gunshot wound.

Arlo Schmidt, 9, was the only member of the Cedar Falls family to survive the attack, KCCI reported.

Their bodies were discovered in the morning of July 22 at Maquoketa State Park campground.

Shortly after, cops also found a deceased Anthony Sherwyn, 23, who had apparently killed himself.

"The investigation into the events surrounding the homicides is ongoing," said spokesman Mitch Mortvedt, of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, in a statement.

"However, the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone," he said.

Mortvedt told KWQC the investigation has revealed no links between the family before the killings on July 22.

A GoFundMe page for Arlo has raised nearly $300,000 for the boy.

"Arlo is a strong boy, surrounded by family and friends who are supporting him as best we can," wrote Beth Shapiro, who organized the fundraiser.

