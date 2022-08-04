Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 8:15 PM

Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary

By Danielle Haynes
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary
Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Tennessee's primaries on Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans.

Republicans are targeting the 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, retired after redistricting turned the district red. Democrat Heidi Campbell is running unopposed, while the Republican primary will see six candidates vying for the nomination -- Geni Batchelor, Jeff Beierlein, Natisha Brooks, Beth Harwell, Timothy Lee and Andy Ogles.

Advertisement

WTVF-TV in Nashville predicted turnout at this year's primaries would be high due to the competitive nature of the 5th District race, along with two General Assembly seats -- State Senate District 19 and House District 52.

The 5th District is one of several across the country that Republicans hope to flip to regain control of the House.

In the gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination and will face one of three Democratic contenders in November -- Carnita Atwater, Jason Martin or JB Smiley.

If a Democrat wins in November, the state could have its first Black governor in Atwater or Smiley, or a physician who's never held political office in Martin. The state last had a Democratic governor in 2006 with Phil Bredesen.

Advertisement

Read More

Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez indicted in election bribery scheme Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump

Latest Headlines

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An autopsy into the killings shows parents Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, died from "multiple sharp-force injuries." The father was also shot. Their daughter, Lula, 6, was strangled and suffered a gunshot wound.
Florida woman says Equifax error cost her hundreds in higher car loan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida woman says Equifax error cost her hundreds in higher car loan
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Equifax days after the company confirmed a technical glitch miscalculated credit scores for some 300,000 consumers.
Twitter subpoenas investment firms backing Elon Musk as legal battle heats up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter subpoenas investment firms backing Elon Musk as legal battle heats up
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The company this week served legal papers to investment banks that had been in talks with Musk about financing the deal, including Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Bank of America.
Burger King sees more coupon, reward point use as inflation drives menu prices up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Burger King sees more coupon, reward point use as inflation drives menu prices up
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The parent company of Burger King said Thursday that rising prices due to inflation are driving more customers to use things like coupons and loyalty program rewards.
Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol on Thursday requested copies of a trove of data that embattled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones denied still having.
FBI dealing with more violent crime, director tells Senate Judiciary Committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI dealing with more violent crime, director tells Senate Judiciary Committee
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI is dealing with more incidents of violent crime this year, director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Dow, S&P 500 snap winning streaks as investors look ahead to July jobs report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500 snap winning streaks as investors look ahead to July jobs report
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both posted losses Thursday, ending two-day winning streaks, as investors looked ahead to Friday's July jobs report.
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday declared monkeypox a national health emergency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement