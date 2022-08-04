Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans.
Republicans are targeting the 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, retired after redistricting turned the district red. Democrat Heidi Campbell is running unopposed, while the Republican primary will see six candidates vying for the nomination -- Geni Batchelor, Jeff Beierlein, Natisha Brooks, Beth Harwell, Timothy Lee and Andy Ogles.