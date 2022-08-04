Trending
Aug. 4, 2022 / 3:38 AM

Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured

By Darryl Coote
James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday without incident in the city of Palmdale, ending a months-long manhunt for the man after he was mistakenly released from prison in April. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals Office of Public Affairs

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they have recaptured a man months after he was mistakenly released from jail where he was being held on charges of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that 19-year-old James Howard Jackson was arrested Wednesday without incident following the execution of a search warrant on a residence in the city of Palmdale, located north of Los Angeles.

Jackson is one of five people who were arrested in April in connection to the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in February of last year. Authorities said Fischer was shot with a .40-calibre handgun in Los Angeles while walking three of the pop singers' dogs, two of which were stolen by the assailants.

Fischer, who survived the shooting, sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Police believe Jackson was the gunman, and was one of three people, including 20-year-old Jaylin White and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley, to be charged with attempted murder and other offenses for the crime.

The same month he was arrested, Jackson was erroneously released from prison due to a "clerical error," the sheriff's department said, sparking a manhunt for the fugitive.

Last month, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The specifics of how the authorities located Jackson were not released.

Jackson's recapture came as White pleaded no contest on Wednesday to second-degree robbery, and was sentenced to four years in state prison.

