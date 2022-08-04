Trending
Aug. 4, 2022 / 5:26 PM

Dow, S&P 500 snap winning streaks as investors look ahead to July jobs report

By Daniel Uria
1/5
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted losses Thursday, ending two-day winning streaks, as investors looked ahead to Friday's July jobs report. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat Thursday as investors looked ahead to Friday's July jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 85.86 points, or 0.26%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.078% as both major indexes snapped two-day winning streaks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.41%.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported that about 260,000 workers in the United States filed new unemployment claims for the week ending July 30, reaching a nine-month high.

The data came as investors also braced for a July jobs report Friday, which economists estimate will show that the economy added 250,000 jobs last month, down from 372,000 in June.

"I would certainly consider today one of those wait-and-see days while we wait for the most important piece of data that comes out this week," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial.

The price of crude oil fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since early February on Thursday.

Energy was the worst performing sector on the S&P 500 falling 3.6% as shares of ExxonMobil fell 4.21% while Chevron dropped 2.72%.

Shares of Coinbase also rose as the cryptocurrency exchange platform announced it would partner with asset manager BlackRock to expand access to crypto markets.

Coinbase closed up 10% at $88.90 after trading as high as $116.30 per share earlier in the day. Its 52-week low was $40.83.

2.

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee requests copies of Alex Jones text messages
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol on Thursday requested copies of a trove of data that embattled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones denied still having.
FBI dealing with more violent crime, director tells Senate Judiciary Committee
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI is dealing with more incidents of violent crime this year, director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday declared monkeypox a national health emergency.
SpaceX set for Florida space coast's second launch of the day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday is busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez indicted in election bribery scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez and four others were arrested Thursday in a bribery scheme to finance her 2020 campaign, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
ACLU accuses Border Patrol of confiscating turbans from migrant Sikhs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating a complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union that agents in Arizona confiscated turbans from Sikh migrants, a violation of their religious freedom.
Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New York health officials say they have detected the polio virus in wastewater samples in another county, just days after the virus was found in Rockland County.
Experts say climate change running up economic costs by the billions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Senate committee heard testimony on Thursday about the rising economic costs of climate change as the chamber will soon vote on a Democratic bill that invests billions in various efforts to limit greenhouse gases.
DOJ charges 4 current, former Louisville cops in death of Breonna Taylor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The federal civil rights charges are for the officers' alleged falsification of the affidavit used to get the search warrant on Taylor's apartment in 2020. Her apartment was targeted by mistake.
DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sparked by rising passenger complaints over compensation for delayed and canceled flights, the Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed stricter rules for airlines in how they defined when redress is needed.
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
