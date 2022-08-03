Trending
Aug. 3, 2022 / 12:27 PM

Mortgage applications up 1.2% from week earlier as mortgage rates drop

By Doug Cunningham

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications and applications for mortgage refinancing in the United States are both up following an average 0.31 basis-point decline in mortgage rates.

But mortgage applications still are 16% lower than the same week one year ago, while refinance applications are still 82% lower than a year ago.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, seasonally adjusted mortgage applications increased by 1.2% for the week ending July 29, while mortgage refinancing applications rose by 2%.

The association said in a statement that the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 5.43% from 5.74%.

RELATED Household debt increases by 2% in Q2 amid rising inflation

"The drop in rates led to increases in both refinance and purchase applications, but compared to a year ago, activity is still depressed, Joel Kan, the association's associate vice President of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

"Lower mortgage rates, combined with signs of more inventory coming to the market, could lead to a rebound in purchase activity," he said.

Kan's statement said the drop in rates led to the increases in mortgage and refinancing applications.

RELATED Mortgage demand drops to 22-year low as potential homebuyers retreat

According to the National Association of Home Builders' Housing Trends report, the share of buyers seeing more homes rose 5% in the second quarter of 2022.

The report said expectations of housing availability are up in all regions except the Midwest, where it declined by 1%. In the West, it rose 13%, it is 6% higher in the Northeast and 1% higher in the South.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said the refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 30.8% from 30.7% the week before.

For the week ending July 15, mortgage demand had hit a 22-year low, according to the association.

