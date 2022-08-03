Lt. Gen. Michael Langley rises to first Black Marine 4-star general

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley talks with U.S. Marines in Kings Bay, Ga., on March 30. His promotion to four-star general has been confirmed by the Senate. File Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend/U.S. Navy

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Michael Langley will become the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony in Washington this weekend. Langley's promotion was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Monday. He will command all U.S. military forces in Africa.

The Marine Corps said in a statement Tuesday that Langley is the first Black Marine in 246 years to rise to four-star general rank.

In his 37-year career, he has commanded Marines at every level, from platoon to regiment, serving in Okinawa, Japan and in Afghanistan.

The Shreveport, La. native graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. He holds advanced degrees from the U.S. Naval War College and Army War College.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Langley thanked his Air Force veteran father, his stepmother and two sisters for being a supportive military family.

"As many nominees have said in testimony before me, military families form the bedrock upon which our Joint Force readiness stands," he said. "Without their support, I would not be here today."

Langley will be based in Stuttgart, Germany commanding U.S. forces in Africa.

His previous commands included the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Commander for Marine Forces Europe and Deputy Commander for Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.

President Joe Biden nominated Langley for promotion in June.