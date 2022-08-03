Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 6:50 PM

Former Trump White House counsel subpoenaed by federal grand jury

By Simon Druker
Former White House counsel to Donald Trump, Pat Cipollone, was subpoenaed Wednesday by a federal grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 Presidential election, according to reports. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A lawyer who once served as former President Donald Trump's White House counsel was subpoenaed Wednesday by a federal grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 Presidential election.

Attorneys for former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and the Justice Department are in discussions about the grand jury appearance, including how to deal with executive privilege issues, according to ABC, CNN and the New York Times.

The Justice Department had not issued any official comment on the subpoena as of 6 pm ET Wednesday.

In July, Cipollone testified in front of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, providing testimony about the attack on the U.S. Capitol and "reinforcing" alleged misconduct by Trump during the riots.

RELATED Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count

At the time, Cipollone expressed concern about some questions that may have required him to invoke executive privilege.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump's activities on Jan. 6th and in the days that preceded," panel Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Chaney said in a joint statement at the time.

Cipollone, 56, would become the most senior known member of the Trump White House to be called in front of the grand jury.

RELATED Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas

The former vice presidential chief of staff to Mike Pence testified in late July in front of a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Marc Short was the highest-ranking Trump White House official known to have appeared before the grand jury and one of two of Pence's aides to testify.

RELATED Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots

Latest Headlines

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58.
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Suspect Robert E. Crimo III, accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., pleaded not guilty to 117 criminal charges.
Dow rises 416 points as recession fears ease
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow rises 416 points as recession fears ease
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 416 points Wednesday as recession fears eased and strong corporate earnings buoyed stocks.
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A kidnapped 12-year-old girl chewed through her restraints to escape a week of captivity inside a mobile home near Dadeville, Ala., where authorities later found two decomposing bodies.
Alex Jones admits in court that Sandy Hook mass shooting was '100% real'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alex Jones admits in court that Sandy Hook mass shooting was '100% real'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Infowars owner and host Alex Jones admitted Wednesday that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut did occur.
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said Wednesday that the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 would prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the Electoral count for their benefit.
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley rises to first Black Marine 4-star general
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley rises to first Black Marine 4-star general
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Michael Langley will become the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony in Washington this weekend.
Equifax shares rebound after credit score errors revealed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Equifax shares rebound after credit score errors revealed
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Credit reporting company Equifax confirmed a coding issue that allowed inaccurate credit scores for 12% of its 200 million customers to be sent to lenders between March 17 and April 6.
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Small business confidence has hit a new low, according to the results of a new survey released jointly by CNBC and Survey Monkey on Wednesday.
Mortgage applications up 1.2% from week earlier as mortgage rates drop
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mortgage applications up 1.2% from week earlier as mortgage rates drop
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications and applications for mortgage refinancing in the United States are both up following a 0.31% decline in mortgage rates. But mortgage applications are still 16% lower than the same week one year ago.
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Nuclear expert says Ukraine's nuclear plant 'completely out of control' because of war
Nuclear expert says Ukraine's nuclear plant 'completely out of control' because of war
