Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas
Kari Lake, pictured with former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her in Arizona Republican primary for governor, on Tuesday declared victory, although officials said the race was still too close to call. Photo courtesy Kari Lake/Twitter

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Votes in five key states resulted in huge wins for Republican candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while a referendum in the conservative state of Kansas upheld abortion rights after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington State were considered crucial in determining Tuesday's victories and served as indications of Trump's continued sway over the Republican Party.

Advertisement

The results could shape the GOP's priorities ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump could re-emerge politically.

Most notably, some races were won by candidates who continue to deny that Joe Biden rightfully won the 2020 election.

RELATED Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump

In the first major vote to test sentiments about abortion in the wake of the June 24 ruling, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed state lawmakers to overturn a 2019 decision by the state Supreme Court declaring abortion a "fundamental" right.

Voter turnout reportedly surged in response to the ballot referendum, which was soundly defeated with nearly 60% of Kansans voting against it.

Advertisement

"The voters in Kansas have spoken loud and clear: We will not tolerate extreme bans on abortion," said Rachel Sweet, the campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, which led the effort to defeat the amendment, according to The New York Times.

RELATED Confidence in Supreme Court declining; no easy way to oversee justices' politics

Meanwhile, allies of former President Trump claimed primary victories in Arizona and Michigan, both states in which the 2020 vote-count was called into question by Trump lawyers who claimed the 2020 vote had been stolen.

Mark Finchem, an election denier and the former's president's choice for secretary of state, cruised to victory despite his affiliation with the Oath Keepers militia group. And Blake Masters, another Trump loyalist, won in a crowded field for state Senate, notably beating another Republican candidate, Rusty Bowers, who testified against Trump during the congressional hearings related to Jan. 6.

The outcome of the Arizona governor's race, meanwhile, remained too close to call, with Trump's pick, Kari Lake, reportedly claiming victory even though vote tallies showed she actually was behind.

RELATED Kansas voters reject amendment to restrict abortion rights

"We won this race, period." Lake said at her election-night party, according to The New York Times.

She later took the lead for the first time, but that contest remained too close to call.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, former Trump administration official John Gibbs defeated Michigan Rep. Peter Meijera, who previously voted to impeach Trump. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon, who was Trump's 11th-hour choice for Michigan governor, easily won her primary.

RELATED Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event

Also Tuesday, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, haunted by several scandals during his time in office, lost a new bid for Senate.

Latest Headlines

Biden's executive order seeks HHS's use of Medicaid for abortion travel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's executive order seeks HHS's use of Medicaid for abortion travel
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order allowing HHS to probe using Medicaid to pay expenses for those crossing state lines to receive an abortion.
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United States has asked authorities in Argentina for permission to take possession of an Iranian plane grounded in the country on accusations of being connected to sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan companies.
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in six states voted in their respective primaries Tuesday, including in three races involving Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year.
Kansas voters reject amendment to restrict abortion rights
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kansas voters reject amendment to restrict abortion rights
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected a measure to eliminate abortion protections in the first ballot measure on the procedure in the U.S. after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said in court filings released Tuesday that it deleted the text messages and emails of top officials from on or around the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate gave strong bipartisan support in its second vote on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service.
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Online brokerage Robinhood cut 23% of its staff in a second round of layoffs as trading cools and the company's second quarter earnings drop to $318 million in net revenue.
Stephen King testifies against Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster merger
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Stephen King testifies against Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster merger
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Author Stephen King on Tuesday testified for the Justice Department in opposition of a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, saying "consolidation is bad for competition."
Parents of Sandy Hook victim call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Parents of Sandy Hook victim call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The parents of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim said Alex Jones needs to be held accountable for lies he has said about the tragedy.
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
Tornado activity in the United States has fallen below average despite a strong start to the spring severe weather season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots
Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement