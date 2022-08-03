Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Alex Jones admits in court that Sandy Hook mass shooting was '100% real'

By Simon Druker
Alex Jones admits in court that Sandy Hook mass shooting was '100% real'
Infowars owner and host Alex Jones admitted on the witness stand Wednesday that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut did occur after denying it for years. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Infowars owner and host Alex Jones admitted Wednesday that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut did occur.

"Especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real," Jones said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jones made the admission during the civil trial that will determine how much the conspiracy theorist owes in defamation damages to the parents of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of the 26 first- grade students and teachers killed in the shooting, are seeking $150 million in damages after Jones repeatedly described the shooting as a "giant hoax" involving government-employed "crisis actors."

RELATED Parents of Sandy Hook victim call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial

Until Wednesday, he had steadfastly claimed that the event was a staged government conspiracy meant to take away Americans' guns.

During cross-examination, the attorney representing Heslin and Lewis told the courtroom that Jones' lawyer sent him an "entire digital copy" of Jones' cellphone "with every text message you've sent for the past two years" over a week ago.

The phone also contained financial information pertaining to Jones' media company that he didn't turn over during deposition.

Advertisement

"That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn't have text messages about Sandy Hook," attorney Mark Bankston told Jones, who was testifying in his own defense. Jones was the only witness called by his defense team.

Following the news, Rolling Stone reported the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is getting ready to look into Jones's text messages and emails that became public Wednesday.

After multiple delays, the Jones jury trial got underway in late July at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas.

RELATED Russian behind U.S. election interference campaign indicted on federal charges

During a break in opening arguments, Jones arrived in the courtroom wearing a piece of silver tape over his mouth that read "Save the 1st" in reference to the First Amendment.

Read More

Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas

Latest Headlines

Dow rises 416 points as recession fears ease
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Dow rises 416 points as recession fears ease
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 416 points Wednesday as recession fears eased and strong corporate earnings buoyed stocks.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58.
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A kidnapped 12-year-old girl chewed through her restraints to escape a week of captivity inside a mobile home near Dadeville, Ala., where authorities later found two decomposing bodies.
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said Wednesday that the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 would prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the Electoral count for their benefit.
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley rises to first Black Marine 4-star general
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley rises to first Black Marine 4-star general
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Michael Langley will become the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony in Washington this weekend.
Equifax shares rebound after credit score errors revealed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Equifax shares rebound after credit score errors revealed
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Credit reporting company Equifax confirmed a coding issue that allowed inaccurate credit scores for 12% of its 200 million customers to be sent to lenders between March 17 and April 6.
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Small business confidence has hit a new low, according to the results of a new survey released jointly by CNBC and Survey Monkey on Wednesday.
Mortgage applications up 1.2% from week earlier as mortgage rates drop
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mortgage applications up 1.2% from week earlier as mortgage rates drop
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications and applications for mortgage refinancing in the United States are both up following a 0.31% decline in mortgage rates. But mortgage applications are still 16% lower than the same week one year ago.
St. Louis Fed president believes U.S. can avoid recession amid further rate hikes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
St. Louis Fed president believes U.S. can avoid recession amid further rate hikes
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis expects interest rates to continue climbing, but believes the United States can avoid entering a recession.
Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Votes in five key states resulted in huge wins for Republican candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while a referendum in the conservative state of Kansas held up abortion rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement